When it comes to senior living, a one-size-fits-all approach isn’t the answer. Retiring from paid work doesn’t mean retiring from living a rich and fulfilling life. Instead, after the obligations of working life have come to an end, it’s a time to do what you want, when you want. It’s a time to live your life with an eye toward the many opportunities that lie ahead. At Willow Valley Communities, residents live their lives the way they want, however active or social they choose to be. Willow Valley Communities offers opportunities to pursue new passions – or delve more deeply into existing ones.
Often, these opportunities come to life in our amenity-rich spaces. Our 80,000-square-foot Cultural Center, which includes a 500-seat performance theatre, art gallery, Day Spa, Vitality Café, and aquatics and fitness centers, is an inviting central gathering place for residents.
The 30,000-square-foot Clubhouse, with outdoor swimming pool and tennis courts, golf simulator, bowling alley, vintage arcade, club café, and a full-service gourmet restaurant, offers even more opportunities for enjoying every day. Plus, it’s an ideal venue for the entire family to enjoy when they visit—including the grandkids.
A robust menu of activities and programs inspires and engages mind, body, and spirit. Beautiful, resort-like amenities, fitness and aquatics programs, intellectual discussion and stimulation, 11 culinary options and much more help make Willow Valley Communities a “destination” community that attracts residents from across the nation.
More than 100 clubs, along with art studios, woodworking shops, gardening plots, stocked fishing ponds, and model railroad platforms are available for those who want to follow their passion or discover an exciting new one. Hundreds of classes, clubs, lectures, presentations, and shows take place in our community.
At Willow Valley Communities, residents have the pleasure of selecting from over 90 different, thoughtfully designed floor plans, as well as special features and options to create the perfect home for their lifestyle. What’s more, it’s all located on 210 acres of meticulously landscaped campuses just three miles from the vibrant city of Lancaster.
Opportunities for interesting, meaningful engagement don’t stop at Willow Valley Communities’ borders. Many residents are active in the greater Lancaster community, supporting programs aimed at students, the arts, and other causes. Today’s Lancaster is a thriving, culturally rich community boasting a fascinating historical heritage, terrific restaurants, live theatre, arts, institutions of higher education, and more.
Residents hail from 37 states across the country, representing a rich variety of backgrounds, interests, and passions. But they all have one thing in common: They are all Living Life Forward at Willow Valley Communities.
