Live Music Returns for The Shoppes at Belmont’s 3rd Annual Summer Music Series

When it comes to scheduling the lineup for The Shoppes at Belmont Summer Music Series, you might say Mark DeRose has an embarrassment of riches.

Once again this year, he had more bands interested in playing than available slots for the 15-week series that runs from Memorial Day Weekend through Labor Day Weekend.

“It’s definitely a nice problem to have,” says DeRose, whose own roots-rock band, Mark DeRose and the Dreadnought Brigade, will close out the series at summer’s end.

The free, outdoor Saturday night concerts began in 2020 as something of a goodwill gesture to a pandemic-weary community and a way to bring business to Belmont’s stores and restaurants. It was also a way to get local bands back on stage.

“Back when COVID was raging and all the restaurants and bars were closed, these bands had nowhere to go…,” says Kevin Lahn, Executive Vice President of Waters Retail Group, which leases and manages the Shopping Center. “We gave them an opportunity and other bands heard about it and they wanted to play as well. Every band that’s played has wanted to play again, which is a good sign.”

The concerts continued to be a hit through the summer of 2021.

“I’ve noticed the crowds have gotten larger over time,” Lahn says. “The people are dancing and bringing lawn chairs to make a whole evening of it.”

Performances take place on the stage in Charles Frey Park, in the center of the shopping complex (between Finch Jewelers and Carter’s/OshKosh). Audiences can bring blankets or lawn chairs. They can also enjoy the music while dining outside of any of the numerous restaurants located along the “Main Street” portion of the Shopping Center or in the “Four-Season Room” of the nearby Harvest restaurant.

“It’s a great way to spend a Saturday evening during the summertime,” Lahn says.

DeRose says he tried to vary this summer’s lineup to appeal to a variety of musical tastes.

“I know I want to be careful of not subliminally just booking bands and music that I like,” he jokes.

This year’s bands feature everything from pop, funk and yacht rock to Dixieland, folk and brass.

DeRose says he was excited to land the alt-pop Lancaster trio “Nearly York” for the season-opener on May 28.

Blues phenom Gabe Stillman promises to be another highlight when he hits the stage on July 16, DeRose says. Stillman hails from Williamsport and tours all over the country.

“The kid’s a pretty darn good blues player,” he says. “I feel like Gabe might be the type that people would say, ‘Holy cow, I’m glad I caught that one.’”

Here’s the complete lineup for summer 2022:

May 28: Nearly York (original/cover pop)

June 4: 3rd Power Family Soul band (funk and soul dance band)

June 11: Southbound 66 (southern and classic rock)

June 18: 3 Hour Tour (yacht rock, featuring soft rock of the late ’70s and early ’80s)

June 25: Flapjack Jones & the Bender Brohs (southern/blues)

July 2: Rampart Street Ramblers (Dixieland)

July 9: Hoss & Friends (original music/covers of Grateful Dead, Allman Brothers Band, more)

July 16: Gabe Stillman (blues)

July 23: Big Boy Brass (a blend between New Orleans Brass Band and Funk).

July 30: D-BO (hip-hop)

Aug. 6: Big Sky Quartet (folk)

Aug. 13: Adam Blessing (pop covers)

Aug. 20: The Late Ambitions (pop covers)

Aug. 27: Black Ties (Beatles, British rock)

Sept. 3: Mark DeRose and the Dreadnoughts (roots)

All concerts are from 6 to 10 p.m. Admission and parking are free. In the event of rain, organizers will announce postponements on Facebook by 3 p.m. and attempt to reschedule performances for a future Friday or Sunday evening. For more information and updates, visit The Shoppes at Belmont on Facebook or www.shoppesatbelmont.com.