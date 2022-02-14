Lititz Fire & Ice grows to 10 days, more events in 2022

Just about the time when the winter doldrums typically set in, the annual Lititz Fire & Ice festival arrives to bring some excitement to what is often the dreariest time of year. The event draws crowds to town every February to marvel at the ice sculptures dotting the streets, enjoy the entertainment and feast on a variety of foods.

Last year, COVID-19 cooled off some of that excitement. Lititz Fire & Ice became the Lititz Ice Walk, with only the ice sculptures surviving pandemic concerns. The event expanded to nine days to reduce the crowds admiring the frozen art on downtown streets.

Fast forward a year, and if there’s one thing to know about the 2022 version of the event it’s this: Lititz Fire & Ice promises to be cooler than ever.

Expanding to 10 days, from Feb. 18-27, the event will still include its signature, wow-worthy ice sculptures, food and shopping at downtown Lititz stores and restaurants, and a food truck court on select days.

But this year, organizers have added new opportunities for frozen fun. Among them:

Winter’s Coolest Night Out: This ticketed special preview party, hosted by event sponsor Luthercare, will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 17, at Collusion Tap Works, 5 Juniper Lane. Ticket holders will enjoy a live ice sculpture carving, live entertainment, light hors d'oeuvres and a free drink from the Collusion bar.

Winter Funderland: Bring the kids for some outdoor fun on their day off from school from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 21. Sponsored by Weaver Energy, the event will include fire- and ice-themed activities with Lancaster Science Factory, bouncy attractions and a family-friendly scavenger hunt from Penn State Health.

Local Eyes Photography Exhibition: Check out this free photography exhibit at Collusion Tap Works featuring iconic images of Lititz taken by Lititz photographers. The exhibit will be open to the public during Collusion hours throughout the 10-day festival.

Lititz Maker’s Market: Visit the Brownstone, at the corner of Orange and Broad streets, from 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 24, for this showcase of local artisans, featuring pottery, jewelry, painting, woodworking and more.

Pub and Town Crawl: Throughout the 10-day event visitors will have extra incentive to visit Lititz’s many bars, restaurants and shops. Those over 21 can do the pub crawl and sample special fire- and ice-themed drinks at participating bars. Visitors of all ages can check out local restaurants and shops for the town crawl. Take a photo of yourself at your favorite establishment, post it on Instagram with the tag #LititzFireandIcePubCrawl or #LititzFireandIceTownCrawl, and you could win a $100 gift certificate. For a full list of stops serving special alcoholic and nonalcoholic drinks, edible treats and more, visit lititzpa.com/event/fire-ice-pub-and-town-crawl.

For more information on Lititz Fire & Ice, including a full list of downtown Lititz restaurants and participating food trucks, parking details and more, visit lititzpa.com/event/fire-ice-festival.

