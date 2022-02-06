Leg Pain You Shouldn’t Ignore

If you are actively dealing with leg pain, it can be difficult to know when it’s time to seek medical treatment. A muscle cramp, pinched nerve, or arthritis could be the reason, or it may be something more serious.

Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD) is a circulatory disease of the arteries that exists outside of the brain and heart. When someone suffers from PAD, their blood vessels narrow (hardening of the arteries), which causes pain and reduces blood flow in the legs.

Signs of PAD

Although not everyone experiences symptoms until the disease progresses, leg pain is common and one of the first signs.

Other symptoms include:

• Aching or burning feeling in the feet while at rest

• Cool skin in the feet

• Increasing infections

• Color changes in the skin

• Sores or wounds that do not heal in the toes and feet

• Gangrene

Risk factors

More than 8 million Americans suffer from PAD and several factors increase a person’s risk including:

• Age 50 or older

• Smokers

• Diabetics

• High blood pressure

• High cholesterol

• Family history of heart or blood vessel disease

Treatment options

There are three levels of treatment for PAD addressing mild, moderate, and severe stages.

Conservative management is the first line of defense and includes lifestyle modifications.

For those with moderate disease, minimally invasive options using a stent or angioplasty can addresses blockages and dilate blood vessels.

Severe PAD presents with wounds and ulcers that won’t heal, as well as constant pain without the ability to walk any distance. In this scenario, a surgical option is required.

The right care

“Although PAD is not reversable, it is preventable,” says Steven Woratyla, MD, vascular surgeon, UPMC Heart and Vascular Institute. Disease management begins with lifestyle management. “We can’t make the plaque go away, but we encourage young people to not engage in high-risk behaviors. Eating well, exercising, and not smoking is a choice. In the later stages of disease, there are procedures to open the arteries and medications to lower cholesterol, but the key is taking control of your health early.”

