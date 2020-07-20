Learn some financial resilience tips to help get through a pandemic

As Everence financial consultants, Tim Jantz and Mackenzie Snader have helped clients navigate their share of financial challenges, both happy and sad:
A couple joyfully anticipating their first child and wondering how to manage a $6,000 health insurance deductible. A family dealing with the death of a young husband and father. A husband and wife who planned for and eagerly anticipate retirement suddenly faced with complex Medicare decisions. A client who wants to make a meaningful contribution to charity and still have enough money to live comfortably.
A pandemic.
We often don’t think about financial challenges until they are suddenly upon us. That’s why developing financial resilience is so important.
“Financial resilience is the ability to be proactive and flexible with changing financial circumstances,” Jantz says. “It’s the ability to act when new things are thrown into the mix, to withstand threats to financial success. The image I think of is someone being able to find their way through challenges versus being immobilized by them.”
Jantz likens financial resilience to a ship heading toward an island, weathering stormy waters without getting thrown too far off course.
Each person’s life journey and financial journey is unique, but there are steps everyone can take to make themselves more financially resilient so they are able to navigate that journey more successfully:
Know your money
Understand what money you have coming in and what you have going out to cover necessary expenses. That will help determine the amount you should keep in savings to cover, say, your health care deductible or a period of lost income. “The uncool term for that is a budget,” Snader says. “But the cool term for that is a cash-flow plan.”
Have a financial plan
A clear financial plan helps you focus on your priorities and how you really want to spend your money. It helps you break down bigger goals into smaller, achievable steps. “A plan is like a lighthouse beacon that you can basically stay focused on, that shines through the storm and that you can move toward even when the environment is unstable,” Jantz says.
Consider a two-year budget
Look one year back or one year forward and see what your financial situation is likely to be on average over a two-year period. Jantz says, “Businesses and organizations often use this strategy to look at long-term patterns rather than getting overwhelmed by short-term disruptions.” Snader adds: “It forces clients to take some perspective on an emergency situation. . . That’s a big part of resilience: knowing things will change. This emergency is not an ‘always’ thing, whether it’s a pandemic or health challenge or job loss.”
Retirement strategy
Create a safe floor of guaranteed assets or income that won’t lose value regardless of the economy. The amount of that “safe money” will vary depending on factors like age and employment, and can range anywhere from a few months to a full year of income or more.
Manage debt
Controlling debt is a key to financial resilience, but the amount of reasonable debt looks very different depending on whether you’re 24 or 74.
Build good financial habits
Make saving a habit by paying yourself first. Don’t take on debt that’s out of proportion to your goals and don’t spend more than you earn. In fact, Snader says, you should spend less. Living beneath your means can help you weather many of life’s surprises and big transitions. “In the midst of a pandemic, we really start to see the power of that basic good habit,” Snader says.
Don’t skip insurance
“One of the cornerstones of financial resilience is avoiding knockout blows to your financial picture,” Jantz says. Insurance can protect you from unexpected financial challenges like those caused by poor health or loss of capacity to work.
Get advice
Google can’t tell you everything you need to know about your unique financial situation. The right financial consultant can be a partner in helping you figure out your life goals, what’s meaningful and important to you, and how to put you in a financial position to achieve them.
Feel free to give
Some people want to be charitable, but often have nothing left to give after they’re finished spending. If charitable giving is important to you, budget it like any other expense. That way, you’re able to continue giving, even in hard times.
One other benefit of giving
“Givers are happier people,” Snader says. “Hopefully that makes us more resilient, too.”