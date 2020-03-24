How You Can Help Women with Endometriosis
About 10 percent of reproductive-age women will develop a potentially debilitating disease of which very few people have ever heard. It is called endometriosis. In fact, many famous women have or had endometriosis, including Lena Dunham, Marilyn Monroe and Susan Sarandon. Worldwide there are 176 million women suffering and yet …very few people know what it entails.
Endometriosis is a condition where cells, like those from the lining of the uterus, start growing on other organs, usually within the pelvis. Endometriosis can cause very painful menses, pain between periods, pain with intercourse, and result in infertility if not treated. In addition, nearby organs can be affected and become painful, such as the bladder and bowel. There is no one clear cause of endometriosis, but genetics is involved. If your mother had endometriosis, you are six times more likely to have the disease.
Symptoms typically begin during puberty but can start later. Endometriosis affects all races and economic classes.
Unfortunately, many women are not taken seriously by friends, family and even medical providers when they complain about pelvic pain. Women with endometriosis often feel very alone because nobody believes them, so they often endure it. They are dismissed as weak or having a low pain threshold. They are viewed as attention-seekers or accused of attempting to avoid school or work. They are told cramping pain with their periods is normal. But this isn’t just typical cramping. Endometriosis can cause excruciating pain with everyday bodily functions.
Endometriosis negatively affects a woman’s life in substantial ways. Because of this pain, they experience 38% more work productivity loss than women who do not have the disease. Non-work-related activities, such as housework, exercising, studying, shopping and child care, can also be significantly impaired by its painful symptoms. Painful intercourse can not only take the enjoyment out of sex, but also cause women to avoid sex. This often leads to difficult relationship issues. And it can go on for many years.
What can you do to help one in 10 women? First, simply believe them if they tell you they have excruciating pelvic pain. Let them know that you do not think it is in their head. Do not dismiss them. Instead, advocate for them.
Second, tell them to educate themselves on the signs and symptoms of endometriosis. A few good resource websites include endometriosis.org and endofound.org.
Third, reassure them that help is available – and it starts with a proper diagnosis of the disease via pelvic exam, ultrasound and/or laparoscopy. Strongly encourage them to make an appointment with their primary care or ob-gyn provider. If over time the pain has not subsided, or they do not feel “heard,” encourage them to find another provider!
Unfortunately, there is no cure for endometriosis. However, treatment options are available to help manage symptoms, including lifestyle changes, pain medications, hormone therapies and surgical procedures. Enough suffering already!
Thomas E. Fromuth, MD, OB/GYN of Lancaster