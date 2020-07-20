Learn how to manage your migraines and find relief from pain

Learn how to manage migraines
If you think a migraine is just a really bad headache, think again.
On top of an often-debilitating, throbbing pain, migraine sufferers can experience other symptoms like nausea, vomiting, sensitivity to light and sound, and more.
But perhaps the most important difference between a traditional headache and a migraine is found in the brain, says Dr. Jarod John, a neurologist with Argires Marotti Neurosurgical Associates of Lancaster.
“There are a lot of changes occurring in the brain associated with a migraine that a headache doesn’t have,” Dr. John says.
Traditional headaches are often inﬂammatory in nature with external causes, from a bump on the head or a stiff neck to stress or hunger. While those sorts of things can trigger a migraine, too, the inﬂammation is just the start of the trouble.
“With some patients, their brain is wired that once that inﬂammation starts other things occur in the brain itself,” Dr. John says. “There are nerve endings that send signals back to speciﬁc parts of the brain. Once the brain receives that pain signal, these different processes occur in the brain itself which lead to a migraine.”
Those changes in the brain can include irritation of nerves in the brain, changes in the blood ﬂow in the brain, and changes in levels of the brain’s neurotransmitters, like dopamine and serotonin.
Types of migraines
Depending on those changes in the brain, a migraine sufferer may experience additional neurological symptoms. For instance, patients with changes in blood ﬂ ow might experience difficulty speaking or visual aura, such as spots or a kaleidoscope, Dr. John says.
Some migraines can affect the trigeminal nerve, which extends to the sinuses, teeth, ears and lining of the brain, causing pain throughout the head. Cluster migraines can cause a stabbing pain behind the eye, while hemiplegic migraines can mimic a stroke by causing weakness on one side of the body.
“For most people there is a genetic tendency for migraines, ” Dr. John says, noting it usually comes from the mother. “Their brains are just wired differently where they’re more hypersensitive to pain.”
Treating migraines
Fortunately, migraine sufferers have options to treat and, in some cases, prevent migraines, Dr. John says. Here are just a few:
Avoid triggers: Keep track of anything that brings on a migraine-then try to eliminate it. A migraine trigger could be poor diet, or eating foods with preservatives or foods containing MSG, such as barbecue potato chips. It could be dehydration or stress. It could be lack of sleep or even too much sleep.
Medication: There are numerous medications available for migraine sufferers, some that prevent migraines and others that treat them when they occur. For patients who average at least f our migraines per month, Dr. John often recommends preventive medication. For those who have less frequent migraines, pain-relief medications may make more sense. However, there are always exceptions, he says, like the patient who has only one migraine per month but it lasts an entire week.
Biofeedback: Using breathing and other relaxation techniques may reduce the frequency and severity of migraines.
Natural treatments: In some cases, supplements such as magnesium, riboﬂavin and feverfew have been effective in preventing or reducing the number of migraines.
External devices: CEFALY, a device worn on the forehead, sends signals to desensitize the trigeminal nerve complex.
First steps
For anyone experiencing migraines, the most important step is talking to a doctor sooner rather than later, Dr. John says. There’s more than one downside to ignoring migraines or suffering through them.
“Your brain develops this almost vicious cycle where the pain becomes more and more extreme…and you get them more easily,” he says.
Plus, migraines cause changes in the brain that in the long term can slightly increase the risk of stroke.
“If you’re having headaches that are affecting your ability to function you want to see someone about it,” Dr. John says. “It can be managed.”
