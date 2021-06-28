Learn how 'impact investments' can help your bank account and help the world

A client recently came to Shane Landis with some money to invest and a request: He wanted to make an impact by investing to support environmental causes that were important to him, like renewable energy.

“He just was really excited about the opportunity to use his money in that way,” says Landis, a financial consultant in the Ephrata office of Everence Financial®.

Such requests are nothing new for Landis. Everence clients often focus on more than simply accumulating wealth. Along with planning for their own future, they want to invest intentionally, with meaning, purpose and generosity. They want their investing, like all other aspects of their lives, to honor their personal values and priorities.

One way that Everence helps clients do that is through impact investments: these investments have the goal of making a positive difference in the world while providing a financial return for clients. Investment managers screen companies based on environmental, social and governance criteria. They also engage in shareholder advocacy – using their ownership stake in companies to influence how these companies operate—and invest in targeted community development investments.

“Clients feel passionate about certain causes, and we are able to manage investments in ways that align with their personal values and issues that are important to them, if they wish,” Landis says.

Stella Tai, manager for stewardship investing impact and analysis for Everence, says impact investing has grown exponentially over the last decade. Data from USSIF: The Forum for Sustainable and Responsible Investment shows that of the $51 trillion in assets under management in the U.S. at the end of 2019, $17 trillion were in impact investing, a growth of 42% from the previous year. She expects that trend to continue.

How can you work with Everence to make an impact with your investing? There are several ways:

A socially responsible portfolio

Like Landis’ environmentally conscious client, individuals can more closely align their personal values and convictions with their investing by choosing socially responsible portfolios. For example, Everence offers a portfolio with a green priority that emphasizes limited fossil fuel exposure, environmental solutions and renewable energy. They also offer a portfolio that prioritizes traditional biblical values, allowing clients to invest confidently in companies aligned with their faith convictions. That means screening out companies tied to abortion, pornography, gambling or alcohol, Landis says.

Clients can choose from fully screened socially responsible or partially screened socially responsible portfolios or opt for traditional portfolios. Each client has the ability to balance their financial and stewardship goals.

Targeted community development investments

“Community investing is one way to do impact investing that is more focused on a specific social or environmental issue,” Tai says.

Individuals or organizations concerned with a particular geographic area or cause might invest in a community development financial institution (CDFI) that serves that area.

A client might even invest in their own local credit union, like Everence Federal Credit Union, that has strong values and will keep money in their community and support local business, she says.

Shareholder advocacy

When you invest in mutual funds, you become part owner of a company. Entrusting your investments to SRI portfolios with Everence means you have an opportunity to encourage companies that are operating in a way that aligns with your values.

SRI mutual funds employ shareholder advocacy professionals who file shareholder resolutions seeking change in areas such as environmental stewardship, diversity or treatment of employees.

“When such concerns rise to the surface, it’s important to have very active engagement with those companies,” Tai says.

Recently, Everence SRI portfolio clients supported a coalition that prompted a Midwestern power company to reduce its carbon footprint by agreeing to transfer a half-million customers to 100% renewable energy by 2028.

Impact investing is possible at any stage of life, Landis says, whether you’re a 25-year-old opening your first investment account or a retiree looking to be a good steward of the money you’ve worked hard to earn.

Landis says the most important part of his job is getting to know his clients - who they are, what they do and what’s important to them.

“We’re not here to impose on them the way we think they should be investing their money,” Landis says. “We work with a variety of people from different backgrounds who have different positions and beliefs, and we want to be able to serve them all well.”

The biggest benefit of impact investing is that it allows clients to pursue both a positive financial return and a positive environmental or social return.

“You’re not giving up your money,” Landis says. “You can plan for retirement. You can save and you can invest for the future while also making an impact through investing. It’s something you can do to make the world a better place.”

Align your faith and values with impact investments that make a difference. Contact Everence for more information. everence.com/central-penn or 717-394-0769