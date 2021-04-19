Learn how housing rights are just as important today as in 1968

Stable housing is more than simply four walls and a roof over your head. It’s the foundation for a better life – and a better community.
“It’s just so key to having a stable life, to obtaining employment, to gaining an education,” says Brittany Mellinger, director of the Housing Equality and Equity Institute at Tenfold. “Having that fair housing choice is really crucial.”
April is Fair Housing Month, a time to put the spotlight on that crucial need.
While many take their homes for granted, there are many more for whom safe, stable housing is a struggle. The Tenfold team is there to help. Tabor and LHOP have recently joined forces and are now known as Tenfold. Together, they are focused on sparking the power in all people to achieve equitable housing and financial security.
To that end, the organization will sponsor a virtual Fair Housing Forum from 5 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 21.
The Fair Housing Act, part of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, prohibits discrimination in the sales, rental and financing of housing because of race, color, religion, national origin, familial status or disability. Pennsylvania additionally has a protected class to prohibit housing discrimination against adults over 40.
Housing discrimination can take many forms, Mellinger notes, such as denying rental or purchase of a home, charging extra for rent or doubling a security deposit, providing different services or repairs, or denying reasonable accommodation for an assistance animal.
While some victims of housing discrimination are not aware of their rights, others simply accept the discrimination because they feel they have no alternative.
“People are sometimes willing to accept it for whatever housing they can get,” Mellinger says. “It can be really difficult to get into rental housing, especially in the tight rental market that we have now. It’s hard for people to stand up for their rights, especially when their options for housing are limited.”
That’s where the Tenfold team comes in. Their staff includes certified fair housing specialists who can answer questions and offer guidance on landlord/tenant issues. If a landlord has denied an assistance animal, for instance, Tenfold might help the tenant submit a reasonable accommodation request. Tenfold’s written guide on housing rights covers everything from reasonable accommodations and repairs to the eviction process and security deposits
Tenfold also offers group trainings, workshops and community events like the upcoming forum featuring representatives from the Lancaster City Human Relations Commission, the City of York Human Relations Commission and the Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission.
The hour-long discussion will address community needs and the current challenges and opportunities in fair housing. The forum is free and open to the public.
A speaker series in May and June will focus on housing access and affordability, and how community participation can address urgent housing issues, which are more common than some might think.
“It has continued to be an issue,” Mellinger says. “While it may be less it did in the ’60s, before these fair housing protections were put into place, people continue to be treated unfairly in their housing based on their protected class.”
Still, she says, Tenfold’s fair housing team fields about 60 calls a month about housing discrimination and related concerns, such as affordability and personal issues with landlords. She encourages anyone who feels they’ve been treated unfairly to call Tenfold and share their concerns. Not all cases of discrimination are intentional, Mellinger notes. Sometimes they’re due to a gap in knowledge or a lack of awareness that a particular policy might unfairly affect someone in a protected group.
“Our goal is to work in partnership with both tenants and landlords to make sure everyone has equal access to information about rights and responsibilities. Our goal is to see if we can first find a solution to the problem, rather than immediately filing a complaint,” she says. “The communication between landlords and tenants can be really tense one on one. Sometimes bringing in a helping professional can help to really facilitate that communication and resolve those issues. However, we can assist with filing complaints, if that is how the tenant would like to proceed.”
Need to reach the Tenfold team? For now, you can reach them on their existing sites as they await the launch of their new website this June. For more information about their upcoming Fair Housing Forum, visit https://www.facebook.com/TheLHOP/events. To register, visit http://bit.ly/AprilFairHousingForum. More information on fair housing, including workshops, programs and written resources, is available at www.lhop.org.