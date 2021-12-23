This year's Holiday Lights Contest garnered 14 entries, and readers selected Laurel Avenue Lights at 659 Laurel Ave. in Lititz as the winner for best display.

The winners, Rich and Wendy Motz, have created the yearly display that brings hundreds nightly to the Lititz neighborhood for six years. With the help of friend Ken Arnold, Motz spent countless hours stringing lights and programming the lights to match the music.

The contest, sponsored by Premier Self Storage and Executive Offices At Greenfield, received more than 250 votes entries. To tour the entries, visit the locator map, here.

The display alternates themes nightly and visitors can enjoy music from the car or take part in the interactive buttons that line the sidewalk. All donations received are given to the Lititz Fire Department, Motz said.