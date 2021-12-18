Last-Minute Gift Ideas from Amazon

It’s crunch time! And if you are like me, you have not finished your holiday shopping yet. Or you think you have, but there’s always a few people you put off shopping for because you have no idea what to get them. Luckily, you still have time if you have Amazon Prime. The deadline to buy for 2-day shipping is December 22. The deadline to buy for 1-day shipping is December 23; this will ensure a delivery date of December 24. And e-gift card delivery can be ordered on Christmas Day for same-day email delivery.

Echo Dot

Echo Dot is Amazon’s most popular speaker. This voice-controlled smart speaker with Alexa is perfect for any room of the house. You can use it to play music, get the news, or any other information you can think of. You can set reminders, timers, and create lists. You can also use it to control compatible smart home devices with your voice.

My kids have the kid versions of the Echo Dot in their rooms. Every morning, they ask Alexa to tell them what the weather is as they pick their outfits for the day. They listen to stories and music, plus play games. You can also load skills onto Alexa, including quizzes, fun workouts, math practice, and more.

As a parent, I love the Echo Dot. I can drop-in to their devices on another room. So, when they have their Echo dot playing their favorite tunes rather loudly and dinner is ready, I can drop-in and tell them it’s time to eat instead of screaming at the top of my lungs from the other side of the house and hoping they hear me. It doubles as a whole-house intercom.

There are several Echo Dot devices available, some even come with a trial membership to Amazon music. Select the one that is best for your recipient!

Echo Show

A little fancier than the Echo Dot is the Echo Show. The Echo Show has a screen and camera that allows you to make video calls as well as watch Prime Video, Netflix, and more on the small screen – about 5.5”, like a smartphone. You can also add photos and use it as a digital photo frame. Just like the Echo Dot, you can also manage other compatible smart home devices through the Echo Show.

This is a great gift for family that lives far away so you can video chat with them whenever you’d like. For example, my daughter’s best friend is moving to Florida at the end of the school year. I thought about upgrading to the Echo Show (and right now, they are almost 2-for-1 with the sale price so I can purchase one as a gift for the friend moving away) so that she can continue to chat with her. Since it connects over Wi-Fi, I don’t have to worry about her tying up my cell phone. There is even an Echo Show designed for kids with parental control options and one year of Amazon Kids+.

It would also be great to have one of these in your kitchen to follow along with any cooking shows or tutorials. Or maybe you just want to catch up on Netflix while you get dinner together. Either way, this is a great gift idea – especially for those you want to keep in touch with!

Fire Tablets

Tablets are always a great gift for adults and kids alike. Amazon has a few great tablets to choose from, so it just depends on the screen size you like best resolution, etc. The Fire Tablet links to your Amazon account, so you can stream Prime Video content. You can also use it to view other streaming products, such as Netflix, Hulu, and HBO Max. You can also read books if you have a Kindle Unlimited subscription.

As with their Echo products, Amazon also has a version geared towards kids that has parental controls that allow only age-appropriate content. It includes a 2 year worry-free guarantee. Meaning they will replace the device should it become damaged. But they are sturdy devices; I once ran my daughter’s over with a cart full of groceries at Sam’s Club and it came out unscathed… Pretty impressive!

Kindle E-reader

Kindle E-readers are great for the avid reader. These devices, unlike the Fire Tablets, are for reading only. They can store thousands of books purchased through Amazon or accessed through the Kindle Unlimited Subscription. All the Kindle devices have a glare-free screen and connect to Wi-Fi to allow book purchases and downloads. Some of them are even waterproof. They also offer two different Kindle devices geared towards kids with parental controls and a 2 year worry-free guarantee.

Looking for more devices? Visit the Smart Home store on Amazon here: https://amzn.to/3GIXmaD.

Subscriptions

If you have purchased any of the above products, you may want to think about pairing them with a subscription so gift recipients can get the most of their use of them.

Prime

Prime is easily giftable. You can purchase a 3-month membership for $39, or an entire year for $119. This allows you to watch thousands of movies and TV shows on your Amazon devices, such as your Echo Show or Fire Tablet, as well as your Smart TV. You can stream millions of songs and thousands of playlists to your Echo Dot. And you can get free Kindle e-books, unlimited photo storage, plus exclusive access to deals.

To purchase as a gift, visit https://amzn.to/3dXLhBX and select the duration of the Prime membership you would like to purchase. Amazon will then email the recipient their membership on the day you choose and how they can redeem it.

Kindle

Kindle Unlimited is easy to gift as well. You can purchase 6 month, 12 month, or 24 month subscriptions for this service by visiting https://amzn.to/3oT3irp. It gives the recipients unlimited access to over one million titles and unlimited audiobooks to any device. Even if you don’t have a Kindle e-reader, you can access Kindle Unlimited through the Kindle App on other devices and enjoy a huge catalog of books. Just select your membership duration, and Amazon will email the recipient redemption instructions on the day you choose.

Audible

Another subscription to consider gifting is Audible. If you know someone who has long commutes, or just enjoys relaxing and listening to a good book, an audible subscription is something to consider. You can gift 1, 3, 6, or 12 month memberships by visiting: https://amzn.to/3ILB75X.

Amazon has some great technology for adults and kids alike. If you are truly stumped on a gift for someone, consider an Amazon product. Whether it is for the book reader in your life, music fan, or movie buff, these products are sure to please anyone on your list. Even those hard to buy for family and friends!

This article contains affiliate links. If you purchase items from this article, we may earn a commission.