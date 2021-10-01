Landmark Homes luxury home community in Hummelstown open for PA Parade of Homes this weekend

If you dream of a luxury home filled with custom touches in a scenic, rural setting, your future may lie in Willow Creek Farms, a new home community by Landmark Homes in nearby Hummelstown, Dauphin County.

Conveniently located just minutes from Hershey-area attractions, Willow Creek Farms offers its own quiet oasis, with a scenic pond, rolling meadows and home sites of 1 acre or more.

A portfolio of new one-and two-story home designs is available, all with many designer features already included along with additional upgraded features exclusive to this community. Additionally, buyers can personally customize their home using Landmark’s Design Gallery and the guidance of its professional design consultants.

When complete, Willow Creek Farms will include 40 unique, luxury single-family homes within close proximity to Hershey and Harrisburg and an easy drive to Lancaster and Lebanon.

Willow Creek Farms currently has a stop on the PA Parade of Homes, an annual event of the Home Builders Association of Metropolitan Harrisburg, making this weekend a great time to tour the community.

The home, a Silverbrooke model at 121 Willow Creek Lane, Hummelstown, will be open from noon to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Designer details abound in the Silverbrooke, a stately two-story home with a Craftsman-style exterior complete with fiber cement siding, stone veneer and a welcoming front porch.

The home features an open kitchen with quartz countertops, tile backsplash, upgraded stainless steel appliances and a large center island. A prep kitchen behind the main kitchen boasts an additional sink and dishwasher, an expansive pantry and space for a second refrigerator. A convenient butler’s pantry connects the main kitchen to an elegant dining room with coffered ceiling detail. For more casual dining, a sunny breakfast area offers access to a screened-in composite deck.

A two-story great room features a cozy gas fireplace with floor-to-ceiling stone surround and a box beam mantel. The first floor also includes a living room at the front of the home, a study with tray ceiling tucked away from the main living area, and a mud room with built-in lockers leading to the three-car garage.

Upstairs, a well-appointed owner’s suite features a cathedral ceiling, oversized closet, and a private bathroom with freestanding tub, two separate vanities and a custom tile shower. The second floor also includes three additional bedrooms, two full bathrooms and a convenient laundry room.

With 3,840 square feet of living space, the Silverbrooke is priced at $999,900.

Willow Creek Farms is located in the Lower Dauphin School District. Home prices start in the upper $700s. The community includes public sewer and water.

In addition to this weekend’s Parade of Homes open house, the model at Willow Creek Farms has regular open house hours from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. For more information, contact Community Sales Manager Colette Nelson at 717-672-1181 or ColetteN@ownalandmark.com.