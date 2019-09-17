5 Healthy Habits for an Active Retirement
Some people welcome an end to their working years, but retirement can be challenging. Perhaps you’re financially ready, but have you considered how you’ll maintain your overall wellness in the years ahead? Retirement is a big life adjustment. Whether you transition into it smoothly or not depends on how you approach it. Here are five steps you can take toward a healthier, happier retirement:
1. Fitness
Some might look at retirement as a time to kick back and relax, but staying fit is more important than ever as you age. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention notes that even moderate physical activity offers benefits for older adults. Exercise can help you maintain a healthy weight, improve blood pressure and bone density, control the pain of arthritis, and lower your risk of certain diseases such as diabetes, heart disease, Alzheimer’s and some cancers. Regular exercise that includes strength training also improves balance, flexibility and coordination, which helps reduce the risk of falls and keeps you living independently for longer. Best of all, physical activity comes in forms to suit just about every interest and ability. Aqua fitness classes offer water-lovers everything from high-energy to low-impact options, along with games like water volleyball. Landlubbers can try strength-training and cardiovascular equipment or head outdoors for a walk, bike ride or hike. Even gardening and birdwatching can get you up and moving.
2. Eating Well
Along with physical activity, good nutrition is another key to maintaining a healthy weight, preventing a variety of diseases, supplying the body’s much-needed nutrients and keeping up energy levels. A healthy diet that is low in carbohydrates and high in vegetables, whole fruits and whole grains can also improve your memory and your mood. Make it easier to stick to healthy eating by sharing your meals with others. And if you’re not sure where to start when it comes to healthy meal prep, take a cooking class to learn how and have fun in the process.
3. Learning
Physical health is only one piece of the wellness puzzle in retirement. Brain health is important, too. And that’s where lifelong learning comes in. Learning not only stimulates brain function, but it also may help the brain generate new cells, according to research cited by Harvard Medical School. Learning not only keeps the mind engaged, it also keeps you socially engaged, which is equally important to brain health. One of the best things about lifelong learning in retirement is the freedom to explore topics of your own interest and choosing, whether it’s literature, computers, religion, politics, hobbies, history and more. Programs such as the Pathways Institute for Lifelong Learning not only give those 55 and over an opportunity to learn something new as students, but they also enlist retirees to share their talents and wisdom as teachers.
4. Mental Health
For some, retirement is a happy adjustment, but for others retirement is difficult. Having the time and freedom to do whatever you want is great, until you start realizing you don’t know what to do with that time. The loss of purpose you had in your work life can take a toll on your mental health. So can facing the challenges that eventually come with aging, whether it’s your own physical or cognitive issues or those of a loved one. A great way to improve mental health in retirement is to volunteer. Those who volunteer report a greater sense of purpose in life and greater life satisfaction. According to the Mayo Clinic, volunteering not only helps you meet others and form new relationships, it also decreases the risk of depression and reduces stress levels. It might even help you live longer. And remember, if you are struggling with an illness, the stress of caregiving or any other issue affecting your personal wellness, you are not alone. There are many support groups where you can find understanding, encouragement and resources that can help.
5. Spirituality
When we think of total wellness, we think of body, mind and spirit. Multiple studies have shown the benefits of faith and spiritual practices on physical and mental health. In fact, a combined study by Columbia University and the New York Psychiatric Institute showed a thickening in parts of the brain that influence emotion and mood among people who said religion and personal spirituality were important in their lives. Participants in the study also reported higher levels of emotional satisfaction and mental stability. Spirituality also has been shown to slow cognitive decline, help individuals cope with the challenges of aging, and create a sense of community that combats loneliness and depression. Living a more spiritual life in retirement means different things to different people. In addition to religion and faith-based activities, you might also enhance your spiritual growth through personal meditation, mindfulness exercises and time spent in nature.
Landis Homes is dedicated to the wellness of mind, body and spirit. The new High Learning and Wellness Center houses a state-of-the-art fitness center, the new Owl Hill Bistro, the Pathways Institute for Lifelong Learning and The Quiet Place, a space devoted to spiritual wellness. To explore healthy retirement living at Landis Homes, visit landishomes.org.