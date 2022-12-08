Landis & Associates' Winning Workplace Culture

Landis & Associates is a full-service tax, accounting, payroll and consulting firm, but being part of the team means far more than working long hours, crunching numbers and meeting deadlines.

Many companies might tell you they are great places to work, but what really matters is the opinion of the people who actually work there.

Ask the team at Landis & Associates how they feel about their workplace and you might hear how one team member felt loved and appreciated because of a Christmas-themed Zoom meeting planned just for her. Or how the day after the tax deadline is “Edie Day,” a company holiday named for the wife of owner and CEO Rich Landis.

From company perks to work environment, there are many reasons Landis & Associates employees believe they have an awesome workplace. Here are just a few:

Faith

Owner Rich Landis is firmly rooted in his Christian faith. Employees need not be Christian, but they are encouraged to embrace and live out their faith in the workplace.

Family

That means both the work family and the families of each employee. Landis & Associates believes in taking care of its team members to a degree that they are equipped to take care of their families, themselves and their clients. While most accounting firms work around the clock the first four months of the year, Landis & Associates is closed on Sundays, even through tax season, to guarantee one day of family time each week.

Development

Landis & Associates puts a lot of emphasis on education and professional and personal growth, creating opportunities to travel, allowing team members to alter their schedules, and offering options for employees to pursue their dreams and passions. While the company hires based on its needs, employees can grow into new roles and take on greater positions based on their strengths and interests. Case in point: One of the CPAs and the operations manager both started in the front desk position.

Summer Hours

The office is closed every Friday between Memorial Day and Labor Day as a special “thank you” for the employees’ extraordinarily hard work during the busy tax season.

Flexibility

Employees have the option to work remotely, work in the office or work a hybrid schedule. They also have flexibility in their daily schedules, with no need for authorization for half-days, doctor appointments and the like. The focus is more on taking care of the workload rather than counting the hours spent in front of the computer.

Fair Wages

Each employee starts at a competitive wage with generous merit-based raises year after year. One team member says this is the first job she ever had that actually paid a livable wage. Yearly reviews are an opportunity for employees to discuss the salary they’d like to make or the raise they hope to receive. When inflation hit hard this year, Landis & Associates did its annual reviews and pay raises months early to ensure none of its employees struggled to make ends meet.

Special Events

Holidays, birthdays, work anniversaries, and personal and professional accomplishments are all a cause for celebration.

Receptive Leadership

Staff members at all levels can make their voices heard. Company leadership recognizes that there are always ways to improve, and they encourage innovation and creativity. Most company policies and purchases are a result of an employee idea or request.

Social Impact

Through its company stewardship program, Landis & Associates gives back 10% of all its profits to the community. All team members participate in the program and have a say in where the money goes. In the past, they have provided grocery and meal deliveries for seniors, contributed to a program helping to free Pakistani families from a debt-slavery cycle, given Christmas gifts to families in need, and provided scholarships to future accounting professionals. Just like the rest of the company, this program is loose, ever-changing and led by a passion for helping.

Culture

Landis & Associates is committed to a culture where everyone’s primary goal is to help others, whether it’s a client or a colleague. That culture of caring is so important, in fact, that they screen potential employees who will fit those values before they screen for any other job qualification. The result is a team of employees from their early 20s to mid-60s who cheer for each other, celebrate one another’s successes and put others before themselves. They embrace a philosophy that values the whole human and not just the job they perform for the company.

As one employee puts it, “We are incredibly proud of the work culture we’ve built here, and we are all involved in protecting and nurturing it.”

