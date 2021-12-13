Lancaster Symphony LIVE Holiday Concerts Return

Trees have been trimmed and halls decked. Warm gatherings with friends and family fill our calendars while special memories flood our minds. And yet, the frantic pace of the season can sometimes overwhelm and weaken one’s holiday spirit. For 13 seasons, the Lancaster Symphony Orchestra (LSO) and the Lancaster Symphony Chorus have joined together to provide an opportunity for the community to gather, pause, smile, reminisce, and celebrate all that this time of year represents through its annual Sounds of the Season concerts.

Audiences are invited to warm themselves once again in song on Friday, December 17 at 7:30 pm and Saturday, December 18 at 3:00 pm and 8:00 pm at First Presbyterian Church of Lancaster. This favorite holiday tradition will feature the Lancaster Symphony Chorus performing alongside LSO brass, string, and percussion soloists under the direction of LSO chorusmaster Dr. William Wright. The intimate instrumentation promises to cast an air of coziness over the venue’s stunning acoustic.

A variety of popular carols will evoke seasonal sentiment, while a musical narration of Clement C. Moore’s “Twas the Night Before Christmas” will awaken the child in all. Treasured favorites like “Carol of the Bells,” “Feliz Navidad,” and “Sleigh Ride” will have toes tapping and hearts humming. And you won’t want to miss Handel’s rousing and majestic “Hallelujah Chorus” accompanied by one of Lancaster’s finest pipe organs, boasting over 4,000 pipes!

Whether making an enchanting new memory or taking a break from the hustle and bustle, Sounds of the Season will be the perfect gift to share with loved ones – both naughty and nice. Tickets and additional information about the LSO’s 75th anniversary season can be found at www.lancastersymphony.org/sounds-of-the-season or by calling the LSO office at (717) 291-6440.