When you hear the term “corporate health and wellness,” you might think of boring pamphlets about BMI ranges and smoking cessation classes. You might even think that corporate health and wellness is not relevant to you and that it’s definitely not exciting.
Jared Mizrahi and Wayne Mutata would like to change your mind.
Wayne is a successful local entrepreneur, the force behind the iTrain fitness studio in Lancaster. Jared is also a successful local entrepreneur, building PCI Auction Group into one of the fastest growing private companies in America.
Together, Wayne and Jared are launching the iTrain Corporate Health and Wellness program. This new endeavor is a cutting-edge local business with aspirations for national dominance. But before Wayne and Jared conquer the country, corporate workers in Lancaster will have the opportunity to reenergize at iTrain’s beautiful new studio at 101 N. Queen St. “This is high-end training in the heart of the city, in the coolest new building in Lancaster,” Wayne says.
But what exactly is corporate health and wellness? “It’s so much more than just working out,” Wayne says. “Corporate health and wellness programs are a path to greater workplace productivity and satisfaction.” Through intensive consultation with each company’s human resources department, iTrain creates wellness programs tailored to each company’s specific needs. “We try to create an experience like no other,” Wayne says.
Does your workplace have a high-stress environment? iTrain will work with your team on yoga, mindfulness and meditation. Is your workplace a sedentary environment? iTrain will get your team pumped up through team building and motivational interventions. Does your team respond best to data? iTrain will create a points-based rewards system to drive a spirited wellness competition.
All of these approaches are aimed at supporting healthier, happier employees. Companies can also reap rewards through the possibility of reduced sick days and lower insurance rates. Recent research estimates that workers who improve their health and wellness become 10% more productive.* Additional research demonstrates that wellness programs have a positive return on investment, especially for participants who have chronic disease.**
And for senior management, who have limited time, iTrain will get them in and out fast with high-impact sessions designed to get results. Boredom is not an option with iTrain. One local executive says, “In seven months with Wayne and his team I have never, ever repeated the same workout twice.”
Wayne says this is deliberate. “If you get bored, you won’t come back. Our job is to keep you engaged and entertained.” Jared says, “You’ve probably never seen half the stuff that’s in this studio; it’s the latest and greatest in fitness tech.”
Are you ready to transform your workplace? Have your human resources manager call 717-314-8755 or email 101NQ@itrainstudios.com to obtain more information on prioritizing employee health and wellness.
*Gubler, T., Pierce, L., & Larkin, I. (2018). “Doing well by making well: The impact of corporate wellness programs on employee productivity.” Management Science, 64(11), 4967-4987.
**Rand Health. (2014). “Do workplace wellness programs save employers money?” Retrieved from http://www.rand.org/pubs/research_reports/RR1114.html.