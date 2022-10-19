Lancaster County CrimeStoppers: Up to $1,000 reward for this fugitive

On May 7, 2022, members of the Lancaster City Bureau of Police Selective Enforcement Unit and the Lancaster County Special Emergency Response Team executed a high-risk drug-related search warrant at a residence in the 500 block of First Street in Lancaster, PA.

The subject of the investigation was identified as JORDAN SCOTT KEYS. During a search a Polymer-80 AR-15-style rifle, “a Ghost Gun,” was found. Additional evidence suggested that KEYS was in the business of manufacturing several Polymer-80 style handguns.

As of this release, KEYS has not been apprehended. KEYS is sought by Lancaster City Police, along with the Pennsylvania State Police/US Marshals Fugitive Apprehension Unit. KEYS is wanted for three (3) counts of Persons Not to Possess a Firearm (F2) and drug related offenses.

Anyone with information regarding the location of KEYS is asked to contact members of the Lancaster City Bureau of Police Selective Enforcement Unit at 717-735-3300. If KEYS is seen in public, do not approach him; contact local law enforcement immediately.

Persons with information can also call Lancaster City/County CrimeStoppers at (800) 322-1913. Callers/tipsters may remain anonymous and do not have to give their names. A reward of up to $1,000, paid by CrimeStoppers, will be given for his apprehension.

All persons accused of a crime are presumed innocent.

$1,000 reward provided by Lancaster County CrimeStoppers

Szilagyi Law LLC is a Lancaster-based law firm with a focus on criminal defense, traffic, and Protection From Abuse (PFA) matters. Visit szilagyilawllc.com to find out how we can help you.