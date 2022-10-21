Lancaster County CrimeStoppers: Up to $1,000 reward for this fugitive - Hill

On Sept. 17 at approximately 7:36 p.m, City Police Officers Strausser and Heckman observed a white Ford Fusion sedan with an inspection violation. A traffic stop was conducted in the parking lot of the A-Plus gas station at 111 W. Orange St. The driver of the vehicle, identified as QUINDON HILL, exited the vehicle and entered the store. HILL was motioned back to the vehicle by Officer Strausser. As officers approached the vehicle they observed what appeared to be a bullet hole in the passenger side mirror. There were four other males inside the vehicle. The front seat passenger was identified as Christian Figueroa-Ortiz, and two of the males in the backseat were juvenile city residents. All occupants were removed from the vehicle and a juvenile was found to be in possession of a firearm. Drug paraphernalia and a firearm magazine were observed in plain view, prompting officers to secure the vehicle and petition for a search warrant. Asearch warrant was executed on Sept. 19 which resulted in the discovery ofthree more firearms.Two firearms were found to be stolen and the third firearm had an obliterated serial number. Based on the initialtraffic stop and additional investigation the following charges have been filed.

QUINDON HILL – one count ofReceiving Stolen Property (F2); one count ofCarrying aFirearm without a License (F3); one count of Persons Notto Possess aFirearm (M1); one count of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (M); and one count of a TrafficViolation (S).

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of HILL should contact the LancasterCityBureau of Police by calling 717-735-3300 or 911 in case of an emergency. Persons with information can also call LancasterCity/CountyCrimeStoppers at(800) 322-1913. Callers/Tipsters may remain anonymous and do not have to give their names.

All persons accused of a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

$1,000 reward provided by Lancaster County CrimeStoppers

