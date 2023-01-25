Lancaster County CrimeStoppers offering up to $1000 reward these shooting supsects

The Lancaster City Bureau of Police is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Charles Freeman, Jose Ramos and Sackiwa Ntuli, who are wanted in connection with a shooting in the 500 block of Pershing Avenue in the early morning of Jan. 19.

The three suspects are considered armed and dangerous, however, the shooting itself was not a random act of violence. Freeman lives in the 900 block of Sterling Place; Ramos in the 300 block of New Dorwart Street, and Ntulli in the 500 block of Pershing Avenue.

As a result, the three are charged with Criminal Attempt of Homicide (F), Firearms Not to be Carried without a License (F3), Possession of a Firearm by Minor (M1), Recklessly Endangering Another Person (M2), and Firearms Discharge in the City of Lancaster (S).

Anyone with information about the three suspects’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Lancaster City Bureau of Police at 717-735-3301 and ask to speak to a working detective, or call 911 in case of an emergency. Persons with information can also call Lancaster County Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-1913. Callers may remain anonymous and do not have to give their names.

https://lancaster.crimewatchpa.com/crimestoppers.

All persons accused of a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Szilagyi Law LLC is a Lancaster-based law firm with a focus on criminal defense, traffic, and Protection From Abuse (PFA) matters. Visit szilagyilawllc.com to find out how we can help you.