Lancaster County CrimeStoppers offering up to $1000 reward for this fugitive

Help Locate this fugitive; $1,000 reward

On the 17 July 2022 at around 3 a.m., Lancaster City Bureau of Police officers were dispatched to a reported shooting outside of Legacy Nightclub at 317 N. Queen St. Lancaster, PA. Officers found two adult males who had both suffered gunshot wounds. The victims were treated for their injuries at a local hospital, released and are recovering from their injuries. Detective James Boas was the lead investigator assigned to this case.

Det. Boas has charged Laquan Idris Larue, 36, of the 1400 block of Manor House Blvd. Lancaster, PA related to this incident. Larue was charged with two counts of Aggravated Assault (F1), one count of Persons Not to Possess, Use, Manufacture, Control, Sell, or Transfer a Firearm (F1), one count of Firearms Not to be Carried Without a License (F3), and three counts of Discharging a Firearm In the City of Lancaster (S) before District Justice Lefever. A warrant was issued for Larue’s arrest.

Any persons with knowledge or information regarding the whereabouts of Mr. Larue, or the events that occurred on the morning of 17 July 2022 are encouraged to call the Lancaster City Bureau of Police at 717-735-3301. Persons with information can also call Lancaster City/County CrimeStoppers at (800) 322-1913. Callers/tipsters may remain anonymous and do not have to give their names.

https://lancaster.crimewatchpa.com/crimestoppers.

All persons accused of a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

