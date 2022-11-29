Lancaster County CrimeStoppers offering up to $1000 reward for robbery suspect

Lancaster County CrimeStoppers

Up to $1,000 reward for robbery suspect

The Lancaster City Bureau of Police is looking for assistance in finding Carl Stark, who is wanted in connection with a robbery investigation that happened in the area of New Dorwart and St. Joseph streets. Lancaster PA., on Aug. 31, 2022, at 3:07 PM.

Stark and another male, who is already in police custody, physically assaulted the victim. During the assault, Stark and the other male stole approximately $800 in cash from the victim.

As a result, Stark was charged with (1) count of Robbery, (1) count of Criminal Conspiracy to commit Robbery, (1) count of Aggravated Assault and (1) count of Criminal Conspiracy to commit Aggravated Assault before Magisterial District Judge Adam Witkonis.

Stark’s whereabouts are unknown at this time.

Anyone with information on Stark's whereabouts is asked to contact the LancasterCityBureau of Police by calling 717-735-3300 or 911 in case of an emergency. Persons with information can also call LancasterCity/CountyCrimeStoppers at(800) 322-1913. Callers may remain anonymous and do not have to give their names.

All persons accused of a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

$1,000 reward provided by Lancaster County CrimeStoppers

Szilagyi Law LLC is a Lancaster-based law firm with a focus on criminal defense, traffic, and Protection From Abuse (PFA) matters. Visit szilagyilawllc.com to find out how we can help you.