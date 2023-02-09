Lancaster County CrimeStoppers offering up to $1000 reward for failing to register suspect

The Lancaster City Bureau of Police is looking for assistance in locating Francisco Morales-Pagan for failing to register with the Pennsylvania State Police for the Megan’s Law list in December of 2022.

Morales-Pagan’s whereabouts are currently unknown.

As a result, Francisco Morales-Pagan is charged with 1 count of Failure to Register with PSP (F).

Morales-Pagan, 28 years old, is 5-6 and weights 175 pounds. He lived in the 800 block of St. Joseph Street.

Anyone with information about the three suspects’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Lancaster City Bureau of Police at 717-735-3300 and ask to speak to a working detective, or call 911 in case of an emergency. Persons with information can also call Lancaster County Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-1913. Callers may remain anonymous and do not have to give their names.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for anyone who helps police find this fugitive.

