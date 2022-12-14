Lancaster County CrimeStoppers offering up to $1000 reward for credit card thefts

Ephrata Police are asking for assistance in identifying the two persons spotted in a surveillance video on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022 at the Ephrata Walmart. The individuals in the surveillance photographs are believed to have stolen credit cards from multiple victims in West Cocalico Township, and then used the stolen credit cards to purchase gift cards at Walmart.

Ephrata Police request anyone with information about the identity of one or both of people to please contact Sergeant Albaugh at 717-738-9200 ,Ext. 263, or leave a tip on our Crimewatch website or Facebook. Persons with information can also call Lancaster County CrimeStoppers at (800) 322-1913 to submit a tip to Crime Stoppers. Callers/Tipsters may remain anonymous and do not have to give their names. CrimeStoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information on the two suspects.

$1,000 reward provided by Lancaster County CrimeStoppers

