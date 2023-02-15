LNP | LancasterOnline

Lancaster County Crime Stoppers offers up to $1000 reward for theft suspect

Presented by Lancaster County Crime Stoppers

The Lancaster City Bureau of Police is investigating a theft that occurred on Jan. 13, 2023. The suspect stole a purse from a senior citizen, while she was shopping at Home Goods at 1700 Fruitville Pike. The suspect used the victim’s credit cards to purchase $1,400 worth of goods at Target and Walgreens in Lancaster.

Anyone with information about the three suspects’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Lancaster City Bureau of Police at 717-735-3300 and ask to speak to a working detective, or call 911 in case of an emergency. Persons with information can also call Lancaster County Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-1913.  Callers may remain anonymous and do not have to give their names.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information in the apprehension of this suspect. 

https://lancaster.crimewatchpa.com/crimestoppers.

Presented by Lancaster County Crime Stoppers

