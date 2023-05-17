Lancaster City Police searching for stabbing suspect; Up to $1000 reward offered

On April 17, 2023 at 7:22 a.m., Lancaster City Bureau of Police officers were dispatched to the 100 block of South Queen Street for a stabbing. The victim was found and treated for stab wounds to his abdomen and the front of his shoulder. Through the investigation, Detective Burgett was able to identify Jerome Striver Jr., 21, as the suspect. Striver Jr is charged with one count of aggravated assault (F1).

Anyone with information about Striver Jr.’s whereabouts is asked to contact Lancaster Police at 717-735-3300 and ask to speak with Det. Burgett or a working detective, or call 911 in case of an emergency. Persons with information can also call Lancaster County Crime Stoppers at 800-322-1913. Callers may remain anonymous and do not have to give their names. Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to the arrest of this fugitive.

All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty.

Other fugitives sought by police and Crime Stoppers can be found at:

https://lancaster.crimewatchpa.com\crimestoppers