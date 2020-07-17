Please enable JavaScript to properly view our site.

Lancaster City Indie Retail Week starts today! Support the following participating stores all week long

Presented by Lancaster City Alliance

1. Downtown | South

Foxduck
11 W. King St.
foxduck.com

Ville + Rue
101 N. Queen St., Suite 99
villeandrue.com

2. Lancaster Central Market

3. Gallery Row

4. Downtown | East

Festoon
202 N. Duke St.
Shopfestoon.com

5. Downtown | North

6. Downtown | West

LSJ Studios
110 W. King St. Suite 101
lsjstudios.com

7. 300 Block N Queen & Neighboring Shops

8. Northwest Lancaster City

Lancaster City Online Only Retailers

The Art Amateur- Katie Warrick | www.katiewarrick.art

The Art of John Salvino | www.johnvsalvino.com

Baldwin’s Dirty Little People Gallery | bdlpg.weebly.com/#/

BEARandMONSTERSoap | www.etsy.com/shop/bearandmonstersoap/

Desafinado | www.etsy.com/shop/DesafinadoBoutique

Dreamer’s Odds & Ends | www.etsy.com/shop/DreamersOddsAndEnds 

Fresh Prints of Lancaster | www.etsy.com/shop/FreshPrintsLancaster

Just Jewelry By MrZipMDO | www.mrzipmdo.com/

Keisha Finnie | keishafinnie.bigcartel.com/

One of Rosa’s Petals | www.1ofrosaspetals.com/

Rock Star Knitting | rockstarknitting.wordpress.com

Savill’s Secondhand | www.depop.com/emilysavill/

Star Alila | www.staralila.com

The Pop’d Shop | thepopdshop.com/

Wild Child Fibers | www.wildchildfibers.com

