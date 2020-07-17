Lancaster City Indie Retail Week starts today! Support the following participating stores all week long

1. Downtown | South
Details
30 N. Queen St.
detailslancaster.com/
Foxduck
11 W. King St.
foxduck.com
FARBO Co
9 W. Grant St.
www.farboco.com
Gallery on Market
15 W King St.
Facebook
Goblincrow Boutique
9 W. Grant St.
www.goblincrow.com
Pappagallo
28 W. Orange St.
pappagallolancaster.com
Radiance
13 W. Grant St.
www.herbsfromthelabyrinth.com
Seasons Olive Oil & Vinegar Taproom
36 W. King St.
seasonstaproom.com
The Bead Works
52 N. Queen St.
www.thebeadworks.com
The Gem Den
50 N. Queen St.
www.thegemdenlancaster.com
The Pottery Works
16 W. Orange St.
www.thepotteryworks.com
The Spice & Tea Exchange
20 W. Orange St.
www.spiceandtea.com/lancaster
Ville + Rue
101 N. Queen St., Suite 99
villeandrue.com
Zanzibar
21 W. King St.
www.zanzibarshop.com
2. Lancaster Central Market
JB Kelly Seafood Connection
Lancaster Central Market
www.facebook.com/jbkellyseafoodconnection/
Pretzels at Market
Lancaster Central Market
centralmarketlancaster.com/directory/
3. Gallery Row
Cheryl Elmo Studio/Gallery
144 N. Prince St.
www.cherylelmo.com
Christiane David Gallery
112 N. Prince St.
www.christianedavid.com
CityFolk Gallery
146 N. Prince St.
www.cityfolkgallery.com
Gallery Grow Plant Bar
150 N. Prince St.
Gallerygrow.com
4. Downtown | East
Basura Thrift Boutique
106 E. King St.
www.facebook.com/shopbasura/
Bistro Barberet & Bakery
26 E. King St.
26eastlancaster.com/barberet/
Festoon
202 N. Duke St.
Shopfestoon.com
Lavish Studios
120 E. Chestnut St.
www.facebook.com/lavishstudios717/
Square One Coffee Roasters
145 N. Duke St.
www.squareonecoffee.com
5. Downtown | North
CI Records & Fakelife Clothing Retail Store
226 N. Prince St.
www.cirecords.com
Curio. Gallery & Creative Supply
106 W. Chestnut St.
Curiolancaster.square.site
Floyd’s Cafe
237 N. Prince St.
floydscafelancaster.square.site
Read Rose Books
23 N. Prince St.
www.facebook.com/Read-Rose-Books-108559514253154/
6. Downtown | West
Angry Young & Poor
356 W. Orange St.
www.angryyoungandpoor.com
Lancaster Galleries
34 N Water St.
lancastergalleries.com/
LSJ Studios
110 W. King St. Suite 101
lsjstudios.com
Posh Bridal
820 First St.
poshbridal.com
Realm and Reason
231 W King St.
realmandreason.com/
The Shoppe at AK Interiors
246 W. Orange St.
akinteriorsllc.com
7. 300 Block N Queen & Neighboring Shops
Art & Glassworks
319 N. Queen St.
www.artandglassworks.com/
Boutique Tana Kaya
305 N. Queen St.
www.tanakayaboutique.com
BUiLDiNG CHARACTER
342 N Queen St.
www.buildingcharacter.biz/
j. a. sharp Custom Jeweler
322 N. Queen St.
www.jasharp.com
Lancaster Virtual Reality Lounge
325 N. Queen St., Suite G04
www.lancastervrlounge.com
Madcap & Co.
310 N. Queen St.
madcapandco.com
My Aunt Debbie
336 N. Queen St.
www.myauntdebbie.com
Nicole Taylor Boutique LLC
325 N. Queen St.
nicoletaylorboutique.com
Pennsylvania Guild of Craftsmen
335 N. Queen St.
www.pacrafts.org
Puff N Stuff
253 N. Queen St.
puffnstufflanc.com
Space
24 W. Walnut St.
www.facebook.com/spacelancaster
Sweetish Candy
356 N. Queen St.
www.sweetishcandy.com
Telltale Dress
334 N. Queen St.
www.telltaledress.com
The Common Wheel
324 N. Queen St.
thecommonwheel.com
The Framing Concept
328 N. Queen St.
www.theframingconcept.com
The Scarlet Willow
320 N. Queen St.
www.thescarletwillow.com
8. Northwest Lancaster City
Lemon Street Market
241 W. Lemon St.
www.lemonstreetmarket.com
Meduseld Meadery
252 Harrisburg Pike
www.meduseldmeadery.com
Taupe LLC 398
Harrisburg Ave, Suite 150
www.facebook.com/taupeclothinglancaster/
Lancaster City Online Only Retailers
The Art Amateur- Katie Warrick | www.katiewarrick.art
The Art of John Salvino | www.johnvsalvino.com
Baldwin’s Dirty Little People Gallery | bdlpg.weebly.com/#/
BEARandMONSTERSoap | www.etsy.com/shop/bearandmonstersoap/
Desafinado | www.etsy.com/shop/DesafinadoBoutique
Dreamer’s Odds & Ends | www.etsy.com/shop/DreamersOddsAndEnds
Fresh Prints of Lancaster | www.etsy.com/shop/FreshPrintsLancaster
Just Jewelry By MrZipMDO | www.mrzipmdo.com/
Keisha Finnie | keishafinnie.bigcartel.com/
One of Rosa’s Petals | www.1ofrosaspetals.com/
Rock Star Knitting | rockstarknitting.wordpress.com
Savill’s Secondhand | www.depop.com/emilysavill/
Star Alila | www.staralila.com
The Pop’d Shop | thepopdshop.com/