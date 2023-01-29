Kick off Lititz Fire & Ice with 'Winter’s Coolest Night Out'

With the holidays in the rearview mirror and warm spring days still months away, the Lititz Fire & Ice Festival has always been a welcome respite from the winter doldrums.

What was once only a weekend event in America’s Coolest Small Town is now a 10-day celebration filled with activities for kids and adults, food, shopping, entertainment and, of course, those wow-worthy ice sculptures.

This year’s Fire & Ice Festival takes place Friday, Feb. 17, through Sunday, Feb. 26. For the second year in a row, it all kicks off with a special ticketed launch party, Winter’s Coolest Night Out, from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, at the Lititz Shirt Factory, 5 Juniper Lane.

Sponsored by Luther Acres, this preview event promises to be the hottest ticket in town, featuring a live ice sculpture carving and live music by Big Boy Brass.

You can also get a sneak peek at the Local Eyes Photography Exhibit, a collection of iconic images taken in and around Lititz by local photographers.

Tickets are $40 and include hors d'oeuvres and one free drink at the Collusion Tap Works bar. Additional food and drinks will be available for purchase at this 21-and-over event.

Fire & Ice officially opens at 4 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17, with an array of freshly carved ice sculptures glistening on Main and Broad streets, along with downtown shops and restaurants offering warmth from the winter chill. Throughout the week, there will be opportunities to enjoy live ice carving, sample the fare at a variety of food trucks, do a family-friendly scavenger hunt or tour the free Local Eyes Photography Exhibit.

This year’s festival also offers plenty of new and returning events designed to celebrate both ice and fire:

Lititz Lions Chili Cook-off, Vendor Fair and Kids Carnival

The cook-off returns this year from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, at Warwick High School. Plan to take a break from the cold and put some fire in your belly sampling some warm chili from more than 10 chefs. Lititz Leo’s Kids Carnival will have fun activities for the kids.

Winter Funderland

Bring the kids for some outdoor fun at Lititz Springs Park on their day off from school Monday, Feb. 20. Activities from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. include a 60-foot-long bouncy obstacle course, fire and ice demonstrations by Lancaster Science Factory, a performance by the Hooley School of Irish Dance, games, treats and more.

Lititz Maker’s Market: The Fire & Ice Edition

The market is back this year, and it’s even bigger and better. Check out the work of local artisans and makers from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 25 and 26, in the heated comfort of Linden Hall’s gymnasium.

Fun & Fire in the Park

Fire & Ice may kick off with the ice, but it’s ending with the fire - literally. Head to Lititz Springs Park on Friday and Saturday evenings, Feb. 24 and 25, for free performances by a nationally renowned, world-record-holding fire performer.

Sunday Funday

The celebration wraps up on Sunday, Feb. 26, with a fun day in Lititz Springs Park. Play cornhole, dance to live music, sing some karaoke, roast marshmallows and more from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information on Lititz Fire & Ice, including a full list of downtown restaurants, a food truck schedule, and ticket information for the launch party and the chili cook-off, visit lititzpa.com/event/fire-ice-festival/.

