Keeping Your Heart Healthy

Managing your hearth health begins with knowing your risks for cardiovascular disease. Heart disease remains the number one killer for men and women.

“Nobody wants to think about having a heart attack, however everybody should think about preventive care and choosing a healthy lifestyle to decrease their risk,” says Nehal Patel, MD, cardiologist, UPMC Heart and Vascular Institute.

There are lifestyle choices within your control that can either increase or decrease the risk for heart damage. These include:

• Blood Pressure (BP): High BP hardens the arteries which disrupts blood flow to the heart and body.

• Cholesterol: High cholesterol is a result of fats accumulating in the blood vessels. A 10% decrease in total cholesterol blood levels can reduce the risk of heart disease by as much as 30% (CDC).

• Diabetes: Diabetics have a greater chance of heart attack or stroke due to elevated blood sugar levels, which damages nerves and blood vessels in the heart.

• Obesity: Carrying extra weight stresses the heart and increases your risk for developing other risk factors such as high cholesterol and blood pressure.

• Diet: Eating a poor diet influences your cholesterol and blood pressure. Consume lean protein, grains, and whole fruits and vegetables.

• Smoking: Tobacco damages blood vessels and increases the risk of plaque buildup in the arteries.

• Alcohol: Heavy, long-term drinking increases blood pressure, heart rate, and weakens the heart muscle. Avoid foods high in salt, fat, sugar, and cholesterol.

• Physically Inactive: Regular exercise can improve blood pressure, cholesterol levels, and circulation.

There are different types of heart disorders including aortic disease, peripheral arterial disease, stroke, and coronary artery disease. All these conditions either damage or disrupt blood vessels and blood flow, thereby causing the potential for a cardiac event.

“The heart is a complicated muscle vulnerable to negative variables, many of which can be attributed daily habits. Over time, the organ’s structure and electrical system may become compromised resulting in medication, surgery, or a life-changing cardiac event,” says Patel.

For more information about the UPMC Heart and Vascular Institute, visit UPMC.com/CentralPaHeart.