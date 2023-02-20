KB Custom Building: where dreams are built

Quality materials and skilled workmanship are essential for a successful home project, but contractors Phil and Jim Krout say there’s something else that’s just as important:

Trust

“Find somebody that you trust and just go from there,” Jim says. “Once you trust the contractor, that's the basis of everything. The biggest thing is you’ve got to feel comfortable with the contractor.”

The Krout brothers are owners of Lancaster-based KB Custom Building, a full-service design-build construction company serving Pennsylvania, Maryland, New Jersey and Delaware. Between them, the Krouts have over 60 years of experience, so they know what makes a project a success or a failure.

Embarking on a home improvement, a remodel or a complete custom build can be exciting and overwhelming.

“You think when you’re hiring a contractor, you’re just hiring them to do the work,” Phil says, “but there’s a lot of work on the homeowner’s end.”

KB Custom Building offers some advice to ensure the process goes smoothly.

Know what you want

Having a clear idea of what you want to accomplish can help you find the right contractor. It can also help the contractor accurately estimate the time and cost involved as well as guide you on the best path to take. The internet is a helpful tool for finding concrete examples of the vision in your head. Search websites for photos of the features you like, such as cabinetry, trim and door handles, and share them with your contractor.

Choose a contractor

“If your best friend down the road used this guy and you don’t want to talk to anybody else, then go with that guy,” Jim says.

Otherwise, set a limit for the number of contractors you will consider. Before speaking with them in person, vet them online by exploring their websites and Facebook pages and reading customer reviews.

“Don’t be too hasty with who you pick,” Phil says.

Some contractors may tell you that material costs are rising or that you need to act quickly to get on their schedule. While that may be true, if the pressure makes you uncomfortable, or if you get a bad vibe, move on.

Remember: When it comes to any home project, you’re the boss.

Get a written contract

Agree to a contract in writing before the project begins. The contract should include details of materials and costs as well as a schedule that outlines when payments are due and what project milestones coincide with those payments. If a contractor looks to draw funds before the project meets the designated milestone, that should raise a red flag.

Make sure any unexpected work or design changes to the original plan are also in writing, along with any changes in cost.

Expect lots of communication

A contractor should communicate constantly, from the beginning of the project until its completion. They should give you a step-by-step explanation of the process and a detailed timeline of when you can expect each stage of the project to be completed. For remodels, they should also have a conversation in advance about any inconveniences the project may cause in your daily life.

To improve the lines of communication even further, KB Custom Building uses CoConstruct, a project management software that lets clients track daily progress. It even allows the contractor to upload photos.

The Krouts say it’s important for clients to know that they can contact them at any time.

“You are never a bother to us when it comes to your project,” Jim says. “You’re paying for it and you’re going to live there.”

Understand warranties

In addition to doing a walk-through before the final payment, make sure you get any warranties in writing and understand what contact you will have with the contractor in the future. For example, will there be another walk-through in a year to check on cracks in the drywall?

KB Custom Building does custom homes and additions, kitchens, bathrooms, patios, decks, exteriors, concrete, asphalt, flooring, hardscaping, water restoration, demolition and removal, and more for both residential and commercial clients.

No matter the project, its success comes down to trust.

Phil and Jim and their in-house team put the same care and superior workmanship into everything they do, whether they’re remodeling an apartment complex or building a million-dollar home.

“We stress to our guys, no matter what we’re doing, that’s going to be somebody’s new home.”

To learn more, visit kbcustombuilding.com.

