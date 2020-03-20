For Nikki Shingle, there is a joy that comes with giving, and an even greater joy in helping others live out their generosity in meaningful ways.
As a regional director and former charitable services representative for Everence Financial, Nikki has walked with clients during the biggest moments of their lives, from the newly married to the newly retired. It is often those big moments, such as downsizing, selling a business or receiving an inheritance, that give people the means and opportunity to express their generosity.
“Our clients are just really passionate about making our communities a better place to live and work,” she says. “Often, as we support them in their desire to bless others it actually is a joyful experience for us.”
Charitable giving and generosity are at the core of the Everence mission.
Many financial planners base their services on six pillars: managing cash flow, tax planning, retirement, investment planning, estate planning and protecting income. Rather than viewing its services as pillars, Everence views them as branches on a vine that’s rooted in its faith heritage.
The Everence vine has a seventh branch - charitable planning - that makes generosity an intentional focus of the financial plan, not an afterthought.
“Generosity is an outgrowth of an others-centered approach to wealth management,” Nikki says, noting that Everence clients are not interested in merely accumulating wealth for themselves, but in helping others. “Supporting a client’s passions through generosity is a key part of who Everence is. That’s what makes me excited when I get up in the morning.”
Prioritizing generosity is possible whether you have abundant wealth or more modest means, Nikki says. And planned charitable giving can take many forms.
A young couple with limited means and a strong desire to give may put $100 a month into a donor advised fund that will eventually go toward a large-impact gift, such as a scholarship. A retired couple uncertain about their future financial needs may opt for a charitable gift annuity that allows them to make a sizable donation to a charity while still receiving a fixed monthly income for the rest of their lives.
Gifts to charity can be large and complex, such as real estate or business interest. They can also be more broadly accessible and simple, like an Everence MyNeighbor credit card that allows you to earn donations to a favorite charity rather than cash back or frequent-flyer miles. For every purchase a cardholder makes, Everence donates 1.5% to the designated charity. Since its inception in April 2017, the MyNeighbor program has generated nearly $1 million for congregations, schools and other nonprofit organizations.
It’s the same expression of joy and generosity at both ends of the spectrum.
Everence Financial also distinguishes itself in that it has its own charitable foundation that serves as a conduit between clients and nonprofit organizations, many in the local community. In 2019, Everence Charitable Services received more than $70 million in donor contributions and distributed nearly $50 million based on donor recommendations.
Often, clients are surprised to find that through careful planning they can give more than they expected.
That means more joy for Everence clients and the Everence consultants who make their charitable dreams a reality.
“I love to see people live out their joy and the joy they bring to others,” Nikki says. “The work that we do at Everence in charitable services allows me and our other Everence consultants to have a front row seat to the good of humanity.”
Everence helps individuals, organizations and congregations integrate finances with faith through a national team of professionals. Everence offers banking, insurance and financial services with community benefits and stewardship education.