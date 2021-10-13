Jayce Ogren Leads Lancaster Symphony Orchestra in First Masterwork Concert - Summit

The Lancaster Symphony Orchestra opens its 2021-2022 Masterwork series with Summit, conducted by the first of its four music director finalists, Jayce Ogren. Performances will take place on Friday, October 15 at 7:30 pm, and Saturday, October 16 at 3:00 pm and 8:00 pm at First Presbyterian Church of Lancaster.

As if approaching a mountaintop, Summit will take audiences on a journey and ask them to consider what is on the other side. With this program, Ogren focuses on the listeners’ experience, how the pieces unfold, and balancing restraint and emotion. The performance includes Sibelius’s emblematic Finlandia, James MacMillan’s turbulent The Confession of Isobel Gowdie, Mozart’s elegant Flute Concerto in G Major featuring LSO Principal Flute David DiGiacobbe, and Sibelius’s Seventh Symphony.

“All of the music is relatable to listeners, but challenging in its emotional sweep,” Ogren explains. “The MacMillan and Sibelius Symphony No. 7 work on the same emotional level. Each speaks to different types of suffering and oppression and the freedom from that. The MacMillan is powerful and direct yet offers a deeply transformative experience.” Ogren admits he is drawn to stories of people struggling to be who they are and the powers that keep that from happening. “My favorite art celebrates that: our freedom and individuality.”

The program also includes one of the greatest wind concertos, featuring LSO Principal Flute David DiGiacobbe. Ogren says “the Mozart Flute Concerto in G will act as a balm, readying the listener for the Sibelius journey.” He reveals that Sibelius’s Seventh Symphony is one of his favorite pieces to conduct. “It’s a miniature masterpiece that feels like it contains multitudes! This work affects me profoundly and in a way that is hard to describe, as art often does. It's about the sound. I’m looking forward to sharing that emotional space with the musicians and audience.”

Before the LSO’s Masterworks weekend begins, Ogren will lead the orchestra in another program of his design as part of the Symphony’s new LSO Neighborhood Series. Listeners of all ages can catch LSOpen House: The 21st Century Orchestra in 60 Minutes on Thursday, October 14 at 7:00 pm. Part of the LSO’s Sound Discovery Programs, the Neighborhood Series is offered in a pay-what-you-can format, with no assigned seats and availability on a first-come first-serve basis.

Tickets for Summit range in price from $35 to $75 and can be purchased in advance by calling the LSO box office at 717-291-6440 or online at lancastersymphony.org/tickets-events/season-75/summit/

Performance Dates and Times:

Friday, October 15, 2021, at 7:30 pm

Saturday, October 16, 2021, at 3:00 pm and 8:00 pm

*A free pre-concert lecture will begin 1 hour before each performance time

Performance Location:

First Presbyterian Church

140 East Orange St., Lancaster, PA 17602

Ticket Prices:

$35-$75

Call the LSO box office at 717-291-6440 or purchase online at www.lancastersymphony.org.

LSO Neighborhood Series:

Thursday, October 14, 2021, at 7:00 pm

First Presbyterian Church

140 East Orange St., Lancaster, PA 17602

Pay-what-you-can

General Admission (first-come/first-serve)