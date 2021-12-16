IU13 - Focus on Service, Work Culture & Collaboration Impacts Education

If you’ve ever been a student or an educator in Pennsylvania, chances are your life has been impacted by an Intermediate Unit, or IU. Every year, more than 175,000 students and 50,000 educators receive services from one of Pennsylvania’s IUs. In fact, there are 29 IUs across the state – each operating independently, yet united in their calling to serve education.

What is an IU?

With a long history, IUs have been supporting education in Pennsylvania for 50 years! Founded in 1971 by the PA General Assembly, IUs serve as a liaison between local schools and the Pennsylvania Department of Education.

They work collaboratively to meet the needs of all students and to ensure that all schools have the tools and resources to help students reach their fullest potential.

Getting to Know IU13

Our local IU, Lancaster-Lebanon Intermediate Unit 13 (IU13), serves the 22 public school districts in Lancaster and Lebanon counties, as well as students in nonpublic schools, preschoolers, and adult learners across Pennsylvania.

“What makes IU13 different is the employees, and their passion and commitment to serve,” stated Dr. Brian Barnhart, Executive Director of IU13. “We are servant leaders, problem solvers, and innovators.”

Working for IU13 means being part of an organization dedicated to enhancing the education and the futures of learners across the commonwealth. It also means working in an environment dedicated to the professional growth, health, and well-being of all employees.

Enhancing Student Achievement and School Efficiencies

IU13 has over 1,600 staff working across the state to provide both direct and indirect support to education. Positions such as Teachers, Paraeducators, and Personal Care Assistants work to enhance student achievement, while positions such as Business Managers, Curriculum Specialists, Program Assistants, and Applications Developers work to enhance school efficiencies.

The IU13 team is a diverse mix of education, business, technology, and support professionals. “Many people think they need to have a formal education degree to work at IU13,” stated Noel Johns, Program Director for Staffing and Employee Relations. “We have several positions available, and I’m always encouraging people to look at our website for openings.” In some cases, you need a specific degree, while in many others – such as paraeducators and personal care assistants – you don’t. IU13 provides training to get you started and has avenues for professional growth.

Helping Staff Be Their Best

As an education agency focused on providing high-quality support and services, IU13 highly values training and professional development programs to ensure that staff have the skills and supports they need to be successful.

From day one, staff at IU13 are offered a variety of in-house training programs, online trainings, and professional development opportunities based on positions, such as: new employee orientation, “onboarding” programs, first-year induction, and annual professional development.

“We also encourage staff to attend specialized trainings as needed to maintain and/or enhance their skills,” stated Johns. “In fact, some of our most successful employees (supporting classrooms) come to us with little formal experience but they had a passion to serve. We nurture their passion, and help them obtain the skills and training needed for the position. It’s a win-win.”

Excellent benefits are another plus. In addition to training and career growth, IU13 provides an array of benefits for eligible full- and part-time staff including: health care plans; On-Site/Near-Site Health and Wellness Centers for primary care, physical therapy, and wellness care (all with no co-pay or deductibles); wellness programs; paid time off; tuition deferment and reimbursement; and more.

Working at IU13 Is Work Worth Doing

Just as important as the tangible benefits that IU13 offers its employees is the culture it creates for them. A driving force at IU13 is a quote by President Theodore Roosevelt – “Far and away the best prize that life has to offer is the chance to work hard at work worth doing.” Along with this quote, IU13 employees embrace the “Keys to Our Culture” of Kindness, Collaboration, Responsible Stewardship, Extending Grace When Faced with Imperfection, Empathy, Innovation, Best Efforts, and the Relentless Pursuit of Excellence. “These ‘Keys’ are more than words on a wall to us,” stated Barnhart. “They are braided into our everyday work.”

“At IU13, we are a team, and we serve with humility and dedication,” continued Barnhart. “I find it a privilege and honor to work with so many talented and genuine staff. Our work is Work Worth Doing!”

It's time to start your fulfilling career at IU13!

Open positions include: Classroom Aides (Paraeducators) Personal Care Assistants, Teachers, Program Assistants, Educational Interpreters, Community Education Instructors, and more.

FREE primary medical care and physical therapy for eligible full- and part-time staff.

Great starting wages.

No evenings, weekends, or holiday hours. *

No experience is required; training is provided! *

Positions available in Lancaster and Lebanon counties.

Learn more at iu13.org/employment

