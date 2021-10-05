Is Your Business Getting Enough Nourishment?
As our body needs nourishment to survive, so does our business. While our body tells us when we need to eat, our business doesn’t necessarily do the same. For that reason, it’s critically important that we make time to feed or put time into our business.
A question I frequently hear is, “Are you working ON your business or IN your business?”
Working ON your business means you’re able to step back and evaluate with an objective lens to make any needed adjustments. Working IN your business means your focus is on daily tasks and management. The answer to this question should be “both.” But we often ﬁnd ourselves mired in the day-to-day operations of only working IN our business instead of working ON our business. You might think, “As long as I am getting things done and paying my bills, then what’s the harm?” Through working with other business owners, I’ve uncovered two harmful side eﬀects that often arise by only working IN your business.
The ﬁrst side eﬀect is losing FOCUS. When I ask someone to recite the most important aspect of their business, I typically hear the ‘what.’ For example, I need to make the widgets, deliver my service, manage my inventory, etc. While the ‘what’ is certainly important, sometimes we forgo getting in front of people and creating connections which then leads us to lose sight of our ‘who.’ Prospecting will look diﬀerent for diﬀerent people, from marketing and social media to networking and cold calling. Yet at the end of the day, if we aren’t getting in front of people consistently, we can’t sell anything. If we can’t sell anything, we can’t make the widgets, deliver our service, or manage our inventory. Therefore, it’s essential to maintain a keen focus on the priorities of running your business: 1) Prospect, 2) Sell, 3) Do. The success of your business is directly proportional to the size of your pipeline. Are you focused and keeping your pipeline full?
The second side eﬀect is losing RELEVANCE. Relevance is critical for every company, and when overlooked, issues emerge—just think of Blockbuster, Motorola, and Yahoo. It’s absolutely necessary to understand the ‘why’ behind your business and what appeals to your customers. Not only must we understand our ‘why’ today, but we must continually assess and aﬃrm that the reason we do what we do is still relevant tomorrow. It’s a continual process. In our society of immediate gratiﬁcation and satisfaction, interests change at the snap of a ﬁnger. When we get bogged down by working only IN our business, we miss opportunities to pivot or reestablish our ‘why’ and enable competitors to pass us by. Are you regularly keeping a pulse on the relevance of your business?
Besides looking at key ﬁnancial data to understand the health of your business, a great way to keep focus and maintain your relevancy is to periodically assess your organization’s four S’s—strategy, staﬀ, structure, and skill. Depending on the size of your company, you may evaluate all four of these or just a few. Doing this alone can be diﬃcult, so if you’re a solopreneur, get an advisory group, board of directors, or some trusted partners to support you in this process. Here are some sample questions to aid in your evaluation:
Strategy: Does your business focus on the right things? Is your product or service as good as it should be? Does your business have a strategy? How often do you update your strategy? Are there other avenues to explore to stay relevant? What does your ideal client look like?
Staﬀ: Is your team large enough? Do you have people that reﬂect your ‘why?’ Do you have high turnover? Do you accept mediocrity with your staﬀ? Are the right people in the right positions? Are your people being held accountable? Are your people motivated?
Structure: How is your business organized? Are the right components getting support? Do you follow a process for key parts of your business? How are performance and accountability measured? Do you have a sales/prospecting approach? Are you managing too much?
Skill: Does your team have the tools to be successful? Do they have resources for development? What do training and onboarding look like? Are the people delivering your product or service the best?
Being able to work ON and IN your business may take discipline and planning, but it's necessary to maintain nourishment. Don’t allow parts of your business to starve. As part of your yearly plan, allocate the necessary time and resources to feed your business. “Control your own destiny or someone else will.” – Jack Welch
