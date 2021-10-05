Is Your Business Getting Enough Nourishment?

As our body needs nourishment to survive, so does our business. While our body tells us when we need to eat, our business doesn’t necessarily do the same. For that reason, it’s critically important that we make time to feed or put time into our business.

A question I frequently hear is, “Are you working ON your business or IN your business?”

Working ON your business means you’re able to step back and evaluate with an objective lens to make any needed adjustments. Working IN your business means your focus is on daily tasks and management. The answer to this question should be “both.” But we often ﬁnd ourselves mired in the day-to-day operations of only working IN our business instead of working ON our business. You might think, “As long as I am getting things done and paying my bills, then what’s the harm?” Through working with other business owners, I’ve uncovered two harmful side eﬀects that often arise by only working IN your business.

The ﬁrst side eﬀect is losing FOCUS. When I ask someone to recite the most important aspect of their business, I typically hear the ‘what.’ For example, I need to make the widgets, deliver my service, manage my inventory, etc. While the ‘what’ is certainly important, sometimes we forgo getting in front of people and creating connections which then leads us to lose sight of our ‘who.’ Prospecting will look diﬀerent for diﬀerent people, from marketing and social media to networking and cold calling. Yet at the end of the day, if we aren’t getting in front of people consistently, we can’t sell anything. If we can’t sell anything, we can’t make the widgets, deliver our service, or manage our inventory. Therefore, it’s essential to maintain a keen focus on the priorities of running your business: 1) Prospect, 2) Sell, 3) Do. The success of your business is directly proportional to the size of your pipeline. Are you focused and keeping your pipeline full?

The second side eﬀect is losing RELEVANCE. Relevance is critical for every company, and when overlooked, issues emerge—just think of Blockbuster, Motorola, and Yahoo. It’s absolutely necessary to understand the ‘why’ behind your business and what appeals to your customers. Not only must we understand our ‘why’ today, but we must continually assess and aﬃrm that the reason we do what we do is still relevant tomorrow. It’s a continual process. In our society of immediate gratiﬁcation and satisfaction, interests change at the snap of a ﬁnger. When we get bogged down by working only IN our business, we miss opportunities to pivot or reestablish our ‘why’ and enable competitors to pass us by. Are you regularly keeping a pulse on the relevance of your business?

Besides looking at key ﬁnancial data to understand the health of your business, a great way to keep focus and maintain your relevancy is to periodically assess your organization’s four S’s—strategy, staﬀ, structure, and skill. Depending on the size of your company, you may evaluate all four of these or just a few. Doing this alone can be diﬃcult, so if you’re a solopreneur, get an advisory group, board of directors, or some trusted partners to support you in this process. Here are some sample questions to aid in your evaluation: