Many older adults prefer to age in their own home, where they feel secure, comfortable and surrounded by lifelong memories and traditions. A recent AARP survey found that 76% of Americans age 50 and older want to remain in their current home, but only 46% believe that is possible.
For some, there comes a time when living at home alone is no longer the safest option. That time may come suddenly, due to illness or injury. Or, it can creep up gradually with subtle changes that easily go unnoticed.
Elderwood, a leading provider of senior care across the Northeast, including a location in Lancaster, offers three key signs that an aging loved one may require additional in-home care or alternative senior living arrangements.
Changes in appearance
“The most common initial sign that someone needs to be in a more supervised setting is often their appearance, they don’t look like themselves,” says Patricia Schoch, regional registered nurse for Elderwood. “That’s one of the signs that families don’t often think to look for.” Pay attention to things like hygiene, clean clothes and even dressing appropriately for the weather.
A messy home
For many aging seniors, taking care of a house or apartment simply becomes too challenging. Unusual messiness or dirtiness can be a warning sign that your loved one needs help. Also, be sure to check the refrigerator and pantry for spoiled or expired foods. It could be a sign your loved one is neglecting to eat or becoming forgetful. Spoiled food is also a health risk if consumed.
Missed medications
When your loved one is not taking medications as prescribed, it is an important sign that they need extra help to stay healthy and safe. You may wish to periodically count medications to make sure they are being taken properly. When it comes to medication management, you’ll also want to verify that prescriptions are being refilled as needed.
These are just a few of the signs that your loved one may no longer be safe living in their home. More obvious signs include wandering, unpaid bills, and unexplained bruises or injuries.
Those struggling to keep up with daily tasks may find a more fulfilling life at a senior living community where they can benefit from regular social interactions and help with routine activities and closer medical supervision. A personal care community like Elderwood Senior Living at Lancaster can tailor the level of care to each individual’s needs, whether it’s help with bathing and dressing, medication management, or other activities of daily living such as housekeeping, laundry or meal preparation.
