In their own words: Community members thrive in recovery from substance use disorders

To me recovery means success and freedom as I live my life drug and alcohol-free. I work in recovery, so I am required to speak into others’ lives. I have learned how to respect others and to help them to be free. I am the general manager for The Way Ministries, Women’s Division. I am so grateful to be living in the recovering community and to be in Grace Baptist Church as they really support recovering people. I am following God’s direction and He is taking me to places beyond my wildest dreams. This is what recovery means to me. My recovery date is 3/31/85.
— Annamay
I began my recovery process 7 years ago. When I was in active addiction I felt a sense of not belonging, or not being good enough. I have since been able to engage in a 12 step fellowship and gain the experience and knowledge needed to propel my life beyond what I had ever thought would be possible for me. I would say the most important part of my recovery is reconnecting a relationship with the God of my understanding and my family. The relationships I’ve had the opportunity to develop in recovery are heaven-sent. Internally, I have been afforded the opportunity to cleanse from the inside and begin to heal. Recovery is a life long process, and for me it started with the willingness to embark upon an unknown journey that I’ve learned to embrace not knowing that it would enhance the God-given tools that I apply in all my affairs and in all areas of my life.
Today I embrace life, and the beauty of it. —Edward
Recovery has given me perspective and untied my hands. It has allowed me to focus on bettering my mental health, physical health, spirituality. It has given me the freedom to become a good father, son, friend, and employee. It is so much more than just putting down the drugs and alcohol. It is an ongoing process of continuous growth, of remaining vigilant in our efforts. Recovery has given me so many opportunities, but the biggest opportunity is my ability to help others fight this disease on the front lines in the trenches, using my experiences to assist people in similar situations. — Colin
Recovery to me is a personal process of evolution that has afforded me the ability to look back on the trajectory of my life with an appreciation for every step I have ever taken. In the beginning of my recovery, I completely disassociated myself from who I once was because of the shame and guilt I felt. I can see now that the broken person I adamantly hated was me, and because I was willing to make those first steps with all odds against me is without a doubt the reason I have come this far. Recovery has helped me to love every part of who I am; it has made my own memories seem like a story I once heard about somebody else.
- Melinda | Long Term Recovery since April 23rd, 2016
In Lancaster County, recovery is a vital part of our healthy community. About 1 in every 8 people has a substance use disorder, but this is a treatable medical condition with strong chances of recovery with the proper supports and resources.
Lancaster Joining Forces and many community partners are working together to prevent overdose deaths and promote recovery. Visit lancasterjoiningforces.org for more information about our community initiatives to prevent overdose deaths.
To find treatment and recovery support services, visit Compass Mark at compassmark.org/find-help.
Check out the Lancaster County Recovery Alliance at lancastercountyrecovery.com for community events and recovery resources.