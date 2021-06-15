Immigrant entrepreneur uses passion for business to help others

Life wasn’t easy for Prem Baral when he arrived in Lancaster 11 years ago as a 17-year-old refugee from his native Nepal. His family, including his parents and two older sisters, struggled financially and with the language barrier.

“It was very difficult. We didn’t have money to pay rent,” he recalls. “When I came here, I had nothing.”

Fast forward to today and life looks much different for Baral. After graduating from McCaskey High School in 2012, he went on to get a degree in business operations from York Technical Institute and established himself as a successful entrepreneur in the community. To say Baral has a passion for business is an understatement. He is currently a multifaceted entrepreneur who has more than seven businesses, including the transportation industry, insurance broker, income tax preparer, notary and owner of Everest International Grocery.

Baral’s success in business doesn’t allow for a lot of sleep, but it has allowed him to follow another passion – helping others, especially those who find themselves in the same shoes he was in just a decade ago, he intentionally opens every business with the hope of empowering young entrepreneurs and the youth.

In 2019 Prem purchased a grocery store at 1621 Columbia Ave. to be a hub for serving the immigrant population. “That store is so familiar to all the immigrant people in the city. It’s multicultural. Everyone loves it,” he says.

The store carries everything from rice and lentils to fresh produce, herbs and spices, catering to a variety of communities and cuisines, including Nepalese, African, Ethiopian, Congolese, Indian, Somalian and American.

“Our store is so different from other stores,” Baral says. “Whenever the customer walks into the store, we greet them very well, we treat them as family. If they’re looking for specific stuff, we try to get it from anywhere. We try to find it and we call them when we have it.”

However, Baral is doing more than offering immigrants a taste of home. Remembering his own family’s struggles, he’s making it easier for them to put that food on their tables and gain meaningful employment. Baral is currently offering a gift card to his store to every new immigrant family in Lancaster, working through Church World Service.

“We are in the community, and we serve all different kinds of people in the community,” he says. “. We want to give back to the community. We want to make peoples’ lives better.”

For Baral, that means more than simply providing them with food. It means helping them succeed. He offers himself as a resource and mentor to anyone, especially younger people, who want to open a business or accomplish something else in life, whether it’s assisting them with paperwork or helping them apply for an LLC. “Every time I meet young people I want to advise them. “You have to do something unique. Once you’re established, you can help other people.’’ he says. “I love helping people. I love being with people. That’s my passion.”

Everest International Grocery is open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week. Stop in at 1621 Columbia Avenue, Lancaster, PA 17603, give us a call at (717) 299-2624 or vist our website.