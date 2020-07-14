Please enable JavaScript to properly view our site.

If you're looking to do some shopping that also serves as charity, check out MCC Shops

The proceeds from all local MCC Shops are used both locally and globally to support the work of the Mennonite Central Committee. Here is a sneak peek at some of the goods you can find at a few locations.

Visit https://thrift.mcc.org/ and follow along on social media for the most up to date info.

Hammock swing - $17.95

Picnic basket - $18.95

Outdoor lantern - $27.95

Denim jacket - $7.95

Summer dress - $7.95

Wedge sandals - $7.95

Purse - $7.95

Necklace - $4.50

Earrings - $1.50

Orange tee - $4

Pinstripe pants - $4

Belt - $4

Denim jacket - $

Tin pitcher and faux poppies - $29.99

Tin birdhouse - $10

Full mattress & new foundation - $201/$102

Bed frame - $200

Lane dresser - $250

Lamp - $16

White bowl - $4

Coral quilt - $16

Pillows - $4

