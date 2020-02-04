When I first heard of Penn State THON, I was a middle schooler touring Penn State University with my older brother during THON Weekend 2010. A Lion Scout explained to the group of prospective students the purpose of the organization, how it impacted childhood cancer research, and the importance it held for the University and THON’s sole beneficiary, Four Diamonds.
Six years later, I applied and was accepted to Penn State. I recall the first few weeks of my freshman year, pondering which organizations were a good fit for me during my four years on campus. I am elated to have chosen THON. As a senior looking back, having served in various roles within the organization, it fills me with pride and gratitude to think of the children and families we’ve helped.I’ve also been so fortunate to have gained hands-on leadership experience through the various roles I’ve held during my college career.. My role as this year’s Public Relations Director involves the oversight of a talented team comprised of 24 Captains skilled in areas varying from media relations, production, social media and photography.
THON is the largest student-run philanthropy in the world, engaging over 16,500 student volunteers and 25,000 alumni. The complexity of THON’s day-to-day operations is nothing short of amazing, yet it always comes together. Being a marketing major, I feel fortunate to be able to apply my skill sets for marketing and brand management and marry it with my passion for THON. Each year THON’s student volunteers are tasked with spreading the reach of our mission and raising critical funds. I love the collaborative effort of the Public Relations Committee to tackle this challenge.
Nothing compares to the feeling you get as a volunteer when you’re able see the direct impact you’ve made in the lives of families facing unimaginable difficulty. As a Captain on the Public Relations Committee for the past two years, I’ve focused my efforts onsharing the stories of THON families who benefit from our collective work. Each story is uniquely powerful.
I am so fortunate to be in this position my last year at Penn State, which enables me to make an even greater impact on an organization that I care so much about. THON has taught me that if you are passionate enough, you can truly accomplish anything you put your mind to. My passion for this organization -- and who we support -- will stay with me beyond my years as a student. I look forward to continuing my support of THON as a proud alumnus.
Dan Mele is a senior at Penn State University and Public Relations Director for THON 2020.