Hypertension and You

If you have high blood pressure, also known as hypertension, you’ve got plenty of company. The American Heart Association estimates that nearly half of all American adults — over 100 million people — suffer from the condition. But since it often doesn’t cause symptoms, many people don’t know they have it.
And when it comes to hypertension, what you don’t know can definitely hurt you. That’s why regular checkups are so important.
“Your blood vessels need a certain amount of pressure to move your blood and oxygen to all organs of your body,” explains Willis Godin, D.O., noninvasive cardiologist, Cardiac Consultants, UPMC Heart and Vascular Institute, Lancaster.
Blood pressure is a measure of the force of your blood as it pushes through your blood vessels. The top, or systolic, number measures the pressure as your heart is contracting or squeezing. The bottom, or diastolic, number measures the pressure when your heart is relaxing.
“High blood pressure is dangerous because it causes increased stress and strain on the blood vessel walls and also to the organs that they supply,” Dr. Godin says. If left untreated, high blood pressure can cause heart failure, kidney disease or kidney failure, stroke, heart attack and vision problems, just to name a few.
You may develop high blood pressure due to factors beyond your control, such as race, increased age or a family history of high blood pressure. However, other common risk factors are lifestyle habits that you can work to change, like obesity, tobacco use, increased salt or sodium intake, excessive alcohol use and physical inactivity, Dr. Godin says.
During these uncertain times, there is even more reason to keep tabs on your blood pressure, Dr. Godin says.
“The recent events of COVID-19 are taking a toll on mental health and causing increased anxiety,” he says, noting that anxiety has been associated with high blood pressure.
Keeping your blood pressure under control is so important to your overall health that the American College of Cardiology and the American Heart Association lowered their definition of normal blood pressure in 2017 to allow physicians to treat high blood pressure more aggressively, Dr. Godin says.
So what is considered high blood pressure? The ACC and AHA now classify blood pressure in four categories:
Normal blood pressure - systolic <120 mmHg / diastolic <80 mmHg
Elevated blood pressure - systolic 120-129 mmHg / diastolic <80 mmHg
Stage 1 hypertension - systolic 130-139 mmHg or diastolic 80-89 mmHg
Stage 2 hypertension - systolic at least 140 mmHg or diastolic at least 90 mmHg
The only way to know if you have hypertension is to have your blood pressure regularly checked. The good news is the condition is not only treatable, but often preventable.
“The first line treatment of preventing or treating high blood pressure is to improve any modifiable risk factors,” Dr. Godin says. “If you use tobacco products, stop. Engage in a healthy diet and exercise program. Try to obtain a healthy weight. Lower your daily salt intake.”
If changing lifestyle habits doesn’t sufficiently lower blood pressure, there are a variety of prescription medications available to treat hypertension, Dr. Godin says. No matter the cause, catching high blood pressure early and keeping it in check can reduce your risk of long-term complications, he says.
