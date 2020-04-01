As the world hopes for the speedy development of a vaccine for the coronavirus, it’s a good time for adults to take stock of their immunizations and ensure they are protecting themselves – and the greater community - from the many other illnesses that can threaten their good health, says Heather Morphy, MD a UPMC family physician.
Here is a look at some recommended vaccines and immunizations for adults:
Influenza (annually): Unlike most other vaccines, the effectiveness of the flu vaccine can vary from year to year, depending on the strain, Dr. Morphy notes. Even if you do get the flu, having the vaccine may lessen the severity of the disease. “If you’ve had 15 to 20 flu vaccines, you may have some partial immunity,” she says.
Tetanus, diptheria, pertussis (booster every 10 years): Also known as DTaP, this vaccine is recommended for all adults. While Dr. Morphy notes she hasn’t seen a case of tetanus in 27 years of practice, there have been outbreaks of pertussis, or whooping cough, in central Pennsylvania. It’s highly contagious and can be harmful and even deadly for the very young. In the past, people received their last DTaP vaccine at age 16, but eight to 10 years ago doctors discovered that outbreaks were occurring among those who were previously vaccinated, she says. All adults should check with their doctor to see if they’ve had a booster within the last 10 years, especially if they will be around a newborn.
Shingles (two doses): Highly recommended for adults over 50, the new shingles vaccine is not only more effective in preventing both the disease and nerve damage, but it is also safer because it’s not a live vaccine, Dr. Morphy says.
Pneumonia (one dose): Recommended for those 65 and older as well as adults who are younger and have other risk factors.
Varicella (chickenpox) and MMR (measles, mumps and rubella): Adults born before 1980 are considered immune to chickenpox and adults born before 1957 are considered immune to measles and mumps. Depending on their age, adults who have no evidence of vaccination or past infection as a child should ask their doctor about getting vaccinated, Dr. Morphy says.
HPV (two or three doses): Recommended for women and men ages 12-26 for protection against the human papillomavirus that causes cervical, vaginal and vulvar cancer as well as oral, anal and penile cancer.
