Telecommuting is a way of life for some, but it’s a whole new world for others thanks to the coronavirus. If you’re suddenly working from home for the first time, here are some tips from Harold Ford, consulting manager for the IT service firm Net at Work, president of Lancaster Society for Human Resource Management, and an experienced telecommuter:
Create a separate work space
One of the challenges of working from home is separating “work” from “home, especially when your children and spouse are in the house. Having a well-defined work space is important. It could be anything from a spare bedroom to a dining room table, but it shouldn’t be a place associated with relaxation, such as a sofa or bed. Set hours when you will be working and let others in the home know when you shouldn’t be disturbed.
Take breaks
Although productivity may be an issue for some, teleworkers statistically work more hours than those in an office setting, Ford says. “They’re sitting at home for hours and hours on end.” Remember: Under normal working conditions you likely spend part of your day away from your desk, even if it’s just to get your lunch or walk to someone else’s office or cubicle. When working from home, get up and walk around. Take a lunch break. And, Ford says, “make sure you’ve picked some sort of milestone to stop work at the end of the day.” For him, it’s making dinner.
Check your bandwidth
Good internet connectivity is essential for working from home. Your bandwidth may be fine for casual home use, but can it support web conferencing and video chats with coworkers, along with the needs of other family members who are also working, learning and playing games online at the same time?
Prioritize
The most successful teleworkers are organized, collaborative and self-motivated. Start your work day at home as you would start any regular work day. Get out of your pajamas, shower and dress. Understand what you need to accomplish for the day ‑ and the week – then prioritize it.
Stay connected
“Folks are very accustomed to having work relationships and personal relationships with their coworkers,” Ford says. It’s important to maintain those relationships, even when you are isolated at home. Take advantage of teleconferencing, not only for work issues but for watercooler chat, too. “I think that personal, genuine conversation, even though it’s in a virtual way, is so critically important,” he says.