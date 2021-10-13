How to get great Dental care without insurance

For people who don’t have dental insurance, the prospect of affording dental care can be daunting. Treatments to fix dental problems are expensive, which can mean that people avoid regular checkups because they don’t want to know what problems might be lurking in their mouths.

And yet, forgoing dental care is not a good option. The pain caused by untreated cavities, abscesses, and gum disease can be debilitating. Severe mouth pain makes simple actions like speaking and eating into torment. Plus, regular dental checkups can catch dangerous issues, like mouth or tongue cancer, in the early stages when successful treatment is easier.

So how does someone without dental insurance afford regular dental care? Smilebuilderz has the answer through two programs: the Dental Discount Program (for individuals) and the Premium Dental Plan (for small businesses).

Smilebuilderz developed the Dental Discount Program because they found that many patients were challenged in finding access to excellent dental services at affordable prices. Such patients included families, seniors, and employees of small businesses. The Smilebuilderz Dental Discount Plan provided a simple and affordable solution to this problem.

Dental care for individuals and families

By paying a modest annual fee, patients are eligible for discounts ranging from 10% to 35 % on all dental services. There are no deductibles, no maximums, and no limitations. The membership prices range from $99/year for an individual senior to $159/year for a family.

This is a very different approach from traditional insurance. Why? Because traditional insurance is set up to benefit the insurer. Smilebuilderz’ Dental Discount Program cuts out the insurance middleman and passes savings directly to the patient.

Patty Giron, Smilebuilderz’ Patient Relations Specialist, says “I get a lot of calls from seniors who struggle to get care because they are no longer with an employer and Medicare can’t be used everywhere.” Girone says that Smilebuilderz has about 5,000 patients enrolled in the Dental Discount Program.

What does the Dental Discount Program include? Everything! That means exams, cleanings, x-rays, fillings, root canals, pediatric dentistry, orthodontics, and even cosmetic dentistry.

Dental care for small businesses

According to Cheryl Hendrickson of Detailing Technologies, insurance is an outrageous expense for small businesses, to the point of being unaffordable. For Detailing Technologies, Smilebuilderz’ Premium Dental Plan has transformed dental care into a reasonable expense. The Premium Dental Plan includes free exams and free X-rays for employees, and a discount for any additional dental service. Hendrickson says that any employee who has used Smilebuilderz has been very thankful. “We’ve stuck with Smilebuilderz all these years because we feel they are the best. They have great workmanship and great service.”

Harold Guzman, of Guzman Electric Services, has also been thrilled with Smilebuiderz’ Premium Dental Plan. Guzman says “The prices are really good and the discounts in the program help a lot. I’ve been able to get more regular cleanings than before having the program.” Plus, says Guzman “They have emergency dental service available six days a week, which is so helpful.”

Clearly, affordable dental care in Lancaster County was a problem that Smilebuilderz has solved. To find out more, give them a call at 717-481-7645, or visit them online at smilebuilderz.com. Your mouth will thank you!