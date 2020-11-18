How to be a Part of and Enjoy ExtraGive:

Support an organization on ExtraGive Day
On November 20, you can choose an organization (or more than one!) to support, and on that day only, your gift will be stretched with more than half a MILLION dollars from Rodgers & Associates, High Foundation, and more community sponsors than ever before, to be sure your dollars go the EXTRA mile for causes you care about. Visit now and make your plan!
ExtraGive CAST
The pandemic has inspired us to reimagine our finale event! This year, we’re partnering with YOU to create a live-streamed ExtraGive CAST: a digital experience designed to create a safe and socially distant way for you to enjoy the 2020 Extraordinary Give from the comfort of your home! Extragive CAST will run on November 20 from 5pm to midnight, and feature updates from the ExtraGive team across the community, live prize drawings, messages from participating organizations, and your #IGiveExtra stories. Submit your content here to be featured as part of the live event. Learn More Here!
Full ExtraGive CAST Schedule
5 pm: Community Created Content
6 pm: Art and Music Family Fun
7 pm: WITF Live Smart Talk
8 pm: ExtraGive Story Slam
9 pm: ExtraGive CAST Live with WGAL
10 pm: Community Created Content
11:30pm: Extraordinary Finale with Mama Tried
Host a Watch Party
Get ExtraGive Swag
Download social media graphics, and print out your own ExtraGive picture frame!
Involve your kids
Print out #IGiveExtra coloring pages in English or Spanish, color, and tell us what you care about most by sharing through social media or uploading to the CAST using the links above.
At 6 pm join artist Keisha Finnie and performer Steven Courtney for Art and Music Family Fun. Join by visiting a ExtraGive.org and clicking "WATCH NOW".
Have paper and watercolor paints, crayons, or markers on hand so that kids and your family can follow as Keisha shows how to paint an original fun art piece. We want to see your families art and music family time! Share pictures and videos on social media using #IGiveExtra or #YoDoyExtra!
Become a Fundraising Champion
You can support your favorite causes by helping organizations spread the word. By being a “Fundraising Champion” for an organization that is important to you, you can motivate others in your network to learn about, support, or even make a donation. Visit the page of your favorite organization on ExtraGive.org and click “Fundraising Champion” to get started.
Pony Up Trail
Pony Up is the official beer of the Extraordinary Give. For every purchase of Pony Up, 10% is donated to the ExtraGive stretch pool to stretch all participating organizations donations on the day of ExtraGive. Check out the Pony Up Trail map to find a location serving Pony Up.
Locations:
Adamstown Beverage (Adamstown, PA)
Al's Pizza & Subs (Enola, PA)
Beer Express (Harrisburg, PA)
Beverage Express (Carlisle, PA)
Mt. Holly Beverage (Mt. Holly, PA)
Oakhurst Beverage (Harrisburg, PA)
Stans Beverage (Carlisle, PA)
The Beer & Beverage Shoppe (Lancaster, PA)
Westy's Beer Distributor, Inc. (Camp Hill, PA)
More Locations Coming Soon
Events Page
We are not the only ones reimagining ExtraGive 2020. Organizations across Lancaster County are hosting creative socially distant events! Learn How Here!
REMEMBER…WHEN YOU GIVE EXTRA, EXTRAORDINARY THINGS HAPPEN!