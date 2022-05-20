How shopping at CommunityAid helps your community

With our dollars buying less these days, there’s never been a better time to visit a CommunityAid thrift store, where making a purchase not only helps your own wallet, but also helps those in need in your own community.

CommunityAid is a local 501(c)3 nonprofit with a big mission: to create quality jobs, offer an affordable and sustainable shopping experience, and partner with local nonprofits to support neighbors in need. CommunityAid employs more than 400 people across its six central Pennsylvania thrift store locations and partners with hundreds of nonprofits by donating a percentage of sales and products.

Every time you shop at a CommunityAid thrift store, you’re directly supporting that mission and helping your neighbors. Since 2009, CommunityAid has given over $17 million back to the community in the form of donations and grants.

There are many benefits for the CommunityAid shopper as well. In addition to clothing for all ages, each store carries a wide selection of other items, including household goods, games, DVDs, books, craft items and more. Some items are brand-new, and others are gently used. The merchandise in each store varies depending on community donations.

“You never really know what you're going to find inside of CommunityAid, and that’s kind of the beauty of it – aside from how we are able to collectively impact our community” says Matt Healy, Marketing Director of CommunityAid.

CommunityAid has great respect for the donations it receives and is committed to creating a clean, bright, and affordable shopping experience.

“We really encourage everyone to take a few hours and just feel the difference and experience the love that goes into it,” Healy says.

To help shoppers make the most of that experience, CommunityAid not only has great prices every day, but it also offers rotating dollar clearance tags, lowering the price of hundreds of different items to just $1 every week. There are also special discount days each week:

• Monday is Hero Day: 50% for firefighters, EMS, police, active-duty military, veterans, health care workers, and clergy.

• Tuesday is Senior Day: 50% off for everyone 55 and older!

• Wednesday is Family Day: 50% off for EVERYONE!

• Thursday is Education Appreciation Day: 50% off for students, teachers, and all school employees! Must show ID.

CommunityAid also adds thousands of new items daily, which are marked with “new to you” color tags and not included in discounts that week.

To support CommunityAid’s mission of neighbors helping neighbors, visit a thrift store in your local community. CommunityAid’s Lancaster thrift store is located at 31 Rohrerstown Road. Hours are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

CommunityAid also has thrift stores in Hanover, York, Harrisburg, Mechanicsburg, and Selinsgrove. All stores have a donation center open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

For more information, visit communityaid.org.