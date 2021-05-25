How do you measure success?

Most people want to be successful. Yet despite the desire for success, we often find ourselves falling short of achieving our goals. The reason is typically one of three things: either we don’t know what to do, we don’t know how to do it, or we wing it.
In Sandler Training, we measure success using a concept called The Success Triangle. Using this three-part approach, we are able to better identify what it will take to succeed by executing the right attitudes, behaviors, and techniques. All three are critical aspects of goal acquisition.
For example, an Olympic swimmer isn’t the best in the world simply because they have a great stroke (technique). Rather, they’re the best because they have the right mindset of what success looks like (attitude), and they continually take the necessary steps to improve (behaviors).
Attitude
“We have a choice every day regarding the attitude we will embrace for the day. Life is 10% what happens to us and 90% how we react to it. Our attitude is everything.” – Charles R. Swindoll
For the most part, we control 100% of our attitude, and our attitude impacts everything we do. It impacts our beliefs which in turn impact our judgements, actions, and ultimately, our results. Managing our mindset is a self-fulfilling prophecy. Therefore, we must think with an abundance mindset believing that we can achieve our goals. The swimmer must visualize success, trust in their abilities, and believe that success is achievable in order to compete at the highest level.
Behavior
“I believe that everyone chooses how to approach life. If you’re proactive, you focus on preparing. If you’re reactive, you end up focusing on repairing.” – John C. Maxwell
To avoid the “wing it” approach, we must focus on what specific and measurable steps must be taken in order to succeed. This includes setting goals, creating a plan, and executing that plan well. For the swimmer, this looks like spending long hours in the pool and weight room, following a balanced diet, staying hydrated, getting proper sleep, and the like. When you identify the right behaviors, create a plan, and consistently act on it, then you set yourself up for success.
Technique
“Give me six hours to chop down a tree, and I will spend the first four sharpening my axe.” – Abraham Lincoln
While behavior is about doing the right things, technique is about doing things right. It’s the skills, strategies, and tactics that help you effectively execute your behaviors. Taking the time to sharpen our axe by improving our knowledge, skills, and technique is an essential aspect of striving for success. The swimmer can spend all the time they want in a pool, but they must perfect and repeat their techniques if they want to stand at the top of the podium.
We often only look at the techniques when measuring success. While that is a large part of The Success Triangle, it’s only one third of the big picture. When we focus on all three parts, that is when we maximize our opportunity for success. So ask yourself: how do I measure success? Then, determine which parts of The Success Triangle you should improve upon.
The journey to success starts right where you are, and it can start today! Don't hesitate to reach out to me at greg.orth@sandler.com to get the conversation started about how Sandler Training can help you find the success you’re looking for.