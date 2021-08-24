Years ago, when Laura Wu was living in New York City, she worked for Collette Peters, a world-famous cake designer whose specialty cake company had clients from Hollywood to the White House.

Collette had pivoted to cake design after getting her start as a designer for Tiffany & Co. Ironically, Laura would take the reverse path, deciding she was more interested in the design of jewelry than cakes.

She and her husband, Zhiwei Zhang, recently opened Laura Z Tai Fine Jewelry & Watches at 101NQ, Suite 111, in downtown Lancaster. The store will have its grand opening Friday, Sept. 10.

Over the past decade, the couple has operated several boutiques in New York and Lancaster, including Mishorm, a shop on East King Street featuring clothing, accessories and fashion jewelry.

They made the move to fine jewelry not only for its elegance, but for its timelessness: “It will last forever,” Laura says.

Laura Z Tai favors more modern over traditional styles and offers an international flair, with brands from Paris, Italy, Switzerland, England and Japan, among others. Their selection currently includes:

- Moritz Glik, whose trademark shaker jewelry features a white sapphire casing that houses floating bits of precious gemstones that move as the body moves. Inspired by classical architecture and fine art, the New York-based designer crafts one-of-a-kind statement pieces that have been worn by celebrities from Taylor Swift to former First Lady Michelle Obama.

- dinh van, a Paris-based designer that focuses on the simplicity of timeless, modern design. Their Menottes jewelry collection features chain necklaces and bracelets with handcuff-style centerpiece clasps symbolizing strength, love and attachment.

- Mizuki, whose modern take on traditional pearl jewelry includes pieces like large pearl rings as well as smaller pearl earrings and necklaces. Tokyo-born and New York-raised designer Mizuki Goltz creates sophisticated designs using Tahitian, Akoya and Freshwater pearls.

- Bremont, a British luxury watchmaker known for its aviation-inspired timepieces. Precise, reliable and durable watches are handcrafted in limited numbers.

- Rado, a globally recognized Swiss luxury watch brand, famous for innovative design, revolutionary materials and specialization in high-tech ceramic watches.

- William Henry, a creator of exclusive and award-winning pocket knives, jewelry, writing instruments, money clips, cufflinks and keychains that integrate natural materials, precious metals and gemstones.

- Vhernier, an Italian designer known for contemporary and unconventional designs. Vhernier specializes in round, sculptural shapes with solid materials and big, colorful precious gems.

- Pomellato, a Milan designer offering distinctive, unconventional designs with sophisticated color stone combinations. Will be introduced to the store in the coming year.

- Suzanne Kalan, a mother-daughter duo of Armenian background known for custom-cut colorful gemstones and dramatically placed diamonds. Their famous Fireworks collection marries scattered baguette diamonds with large, custom-cut gemstones. Will be introduced to the store in spring 2022.

They plan on introducing additional brands in the coming year. The store also carries its own brand, the Laura Z Tai Bridal Collection, featuring not only engagement rings, but also wedding bands, necklaces, bracelets and bridal gift pieces, all geared toward making a memorable wedding day.

They can also help customers redesign an old piece of jewelry to create something fresh and new.

Laura describes her new store as a relaxed, gallery-style atmosphere where customers are invited to explore. They’ll have an opportunity to do that and more during the Sept. 10 grand opening from 5 to 8 p.m. The event will feature cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, live music and gift bags.

Current hours for Laura Z Tai Fine Jewelry & Watches are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. Beginning Sept. 1, the store will be open Tuesday through Sunday and closed Mondays.

For more information, visit lauraztai.com or facebook.com/lauraztai.