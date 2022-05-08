Presenting a shout-out to your favorite doctors, nurses, and other medical personnel in Lancaster County!

Our community honors frontline healthcare workers during National Hospital Week. Healthcare workers deserve recognition, as they worked for two years to combat the COVID-19 virus. Click on the images below to see messages of appreciation for Lancaster County healthcare workers. This gallery is also published in LNP newspaper on Sunday, May 8, 2022.

View the gallery of local medical workers below: