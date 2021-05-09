Honoring our Medical Heroes During National Hospital Week

Nicole Watson
Masonic Village at Elizabethtown
Director of Nursing
"Until late January, Nicole was DON at Pleasantview in Manheim. For over a year, her dedication, loyalty, love and concern for others guided the staff through the worst of the Covid pandemic. I witnessed her determination to fight for her staff and patients and their families during this extremely difficult time. This past January, Nicole took on further responsibilities by accepting the DON job at Masonic Village. She continues to dedicate her time and energy to solving problems that continue to plague health care facilities. She has sincere love and concern for all those affected by the pandemic and all other issues involved in nursing home care. She continues pursuing her education while working and taking care of her family's needs. She strives to give her very best in all facets of her life. In appreciation for all her hard work and overtime work, I am proud to nominate Nicole Watson for special recognition." - Recognized by Linda Watson