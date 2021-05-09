Please enable JavaScript to properly view our site.

  • May 9, 2021
Honoring our Medical Heroes During National Hospital Week

Supported by Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health

  • 1 min to read
LNP|LancasterOnline, in partnership with Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health, honors all frontline healthcare workers during National Hospital Week. Healthcare workers deserve recognition, now more than ever, as they continue to combat the COVID-19 virus. Here are some of our readers’ local heroes.

National Hospital Week

