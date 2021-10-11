Holistic pet care can help you make good choices for your furry friends

As humans, we control the foods and medicines we put in our bodies, but our pets don’t have those same freedoms. They are totally reliant on humans to make those choices for them.

And sometimes, even well-meaning humans don’t make the best choices for their pets, say Laurie Yost and Amy Tyler.

Yost is the owner of Playful Pups Retreat, a luxury dog boarding, day care and training facility with two Elizabethtown locations. Tyler, a hemp farmer and owner of Finnegan Farms, a pet and CBD store in East Petersburg, makes hemp-based products, including specially formulated dog treats.

Together, they advocate for a more holistic approach to pet care – one that relies less on chemicals and preservatives. Here are some of their suggestions for natural ways to enhance your pet’s health:

ANXIETY

“A lot of our clients use medication to reduce anxiety or stress, but there are quite a few options on the market that are more holistic and natural,” Yost says.

Essential oils: There are many varieties of pet-safe essential oils that can play a huge role in pet health, especially anxiety, whether they are diffused or rubbed into your dog’s coat. At Playful Pups, Yost diffuses essential oils, such as lavender, to calm dogs. Other great choices are cedarwood, chamomile and bergamot, and they can even be paired together.

Canine lullabies: Soothing lullabies are recommended for dogs who are boarding or simply experiencing separation anxiety while their owners are at work. Calming music keeps dogs from getting too bored. There is even music with specific frequencies designed to help pets calm down.

Exercise: “We’re really big on keeping the dogs busy and giving them a lot of activity,” Yost says. “Just like humans, if they’re busy and going for walks and getting cuddle time and getting mental and physical enrichment, it’s going to help the dogs be calmer, more relaxed and happier.” Mental and physical enrichment also helps your pet bond with the humans in your household.

CBD oil: Anxiety is one of the many reasons humans turn to CBD, Tyler says. “Basically, the same reason a human would use it you can use it on your pets,” she says. “We make treats that have CBD, and we have oil they can lick off of a dropper or put in food.” CBD comes in other forms as well, including topical rubs that you can massage into your pet’s skin to help alleviate pain.

FOOD

Finnegan Farms offers a line of high-quality kibble, raw food, freeze-dried food, canned food and dog treats, all made without the chemicals and synthetic preservatives often found in traditional dog foods. Just as humans check their own food labels, they should be doing the same with pet food, she says.

“With food and treats, a common ingredient is chicken byproduct. Most people don’t know that chicken byproduct is feet, beak, feather and sawdust,” Tyler says. “I don’t want to feed my dog sawdust.

MENTAL STIMULATION

Many common behavioral problems can be attributed to a lack of mental stimulation. Luckily, there are many simple ways to increase the mental stimulation your dog is receiving:

Interactive games: Hide treats and have your dog work to find them, Yost suggests. Or fill a toy like a SodaPup treat dispenser with peanut butter or vegetables, freeze it and have your dog work to remove the treat. “It’s not really interactive with you, but it’s mental stimulation for them,” Tyler says.

Long walks: Dogs are not just getting physical exercise on walks; they’re exercising their brains, too. “We have a 19-acre property with a nature trail,” Yost says. “Letting a dog sniff and use that sense of smell throughout the environment is very mentally stimulating for them.” Make sure your dog gets to experience new places and new scents, too.

FLEAS AND TICKS

Flea and tick protection is crucial to your pet’s health, especially in Pennsylvania’s wooded environment. For a more holistic approach, there are several natural alternatives to the monthly application of medication. They include food-grade diatomaceous earth, a powdered substance made from sedimentary rock that you can sprinkle around your home; essential oils like peppermint oil; natural monthly topicals; and ultrasonic collars that emit high-frequency sounds to repel insects.

The chemicals in traditional flea and tick treatments not only get on your dog, but on anything that touches your dog, including your furniture and your hands.

“Anything that you put topically on your dog is going to end up on you,” Tyler says. “I think they’re worse with pets because a pet’s lifespan is just generally shorter than ours anyway. You compound that by putting all those chemicals in, and you’re really shortening their life.”

For more information on Playful Pups Retreat visit playfulpupsretreat.com.

For more information on Finnegan Farms visit finneganfarmsllc.com.