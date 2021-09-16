Hilarious Games for Family Game Night

Especially as we head into the fall and winter months when the weather isn’t so great outside and it starts to get dark earlier, sometimes my family gets into the rut of settling down in front of TV’s, computers, or tablets in the evenings. A few years ago, I got into the habit of buying a few games each Christmas as our “family gift.” We played them every now and then, but since spending more time at home than ever before, we have really gotten into family game nights. Here are a few of my family’s favorite kid-friendly games that are a blast to play to add some pizazz to your family game night!

For ages 8+, 3 – 10 players

This game is so much fun it should be illegal. Seriously. You will be on the floor in tears after a few rounds of this game. It is super easy to play. One player inserts a mouth guard, similar to what you would wear at the dentist, and is given a card with a saying. Then they have to say it to the other members of their team and they have to guess the saying or phrase. Seems easy, right? You will quickly learn that talking with one of those mouth guards in is quite difficult. Add in the laughter and this is sure to be a hit for family game night.

For a night full of laughs with the whole family, pick up Watch Ya’ Mouth on Amazon here: https://amzn.to/3EehS2l

For ages 8+, 2 – 6 players

The UpsideDown Challenge Game is another simple, easy game that will have your family laughing for hours. A player is given a challenge card with a simple task – such as high-five the person to your right, take the cap off a marker and try to put it back on, or write your name. Sounds easy enough, right? Oh yeah, I forgot to mention you have to wear special goggles that turn everything upside-down. Everything that was normally easy-peasy lemon squeezy is now just plain difficult.

Test your upside-down skills and pick up The UpsideDown Challenge Game from Amazon here: https://amzn.to/3tBIkyf

For ages 7+, 4+ players

This game is like Pictionary – with a twist. One player wears the googly eye googles to draw a picture and their team has to guess what they are drawing before time runs out. There are different lenses for the googles you have to use, depending upon where you land on the game board. And you may even have to draw with your opposite hand while wearing the googly eyes. It can definitely lead to some interesting looking artwork that may leave your team stumped!

Pick up the Googly Eyes Game from Amazon here: https://amzn.to/396HEaC

For ages 5+, 2+ players

I love my family, but nothing brings me joy like this game, where I can watch them take a handful of whipped cream to the face. This one has definitely become a family favorite. Load up the pie-throwing arm with whipped cream. Players then spin and whatever number they land on is the number of cranks they give the throwing arm. If they are not hit, they score points and the first person to 25 points wins. Honestly, my family does not even keep track. We just keep spinning the wheel and wait in anticipation for one of us to get smashed in the face with a pile of whipped cream. Then repeat for hours on end.

Purchase Pie Face from Amazon here (and don’t forget the whipped cream): https://amzn.to/397wOkM

For ages 5+, 2 – 4 players

This animal-themed version of Hedbanz is great for younger kids. One players puts on a headband and slides an animal card in the front – without looking. The player with the headband on then asks the other player “yes” or “no” questions to figure out what animal is on the card. For older kids (8+), pick up the regular version of Hedbanz: https://amzn.to/399tHsx

For the younger kid-friendly version of Headbanz, purchase from Amazon by clicking here: https://amzn.to/3k8PTt2

For ages 8+, 3+ players

Everyone loves memes! Now you can play a family and kid-friendly version of this game. A photo card is selected and each player then selects one of the caption cards from their own deck. One player is the ‘judge’ and determines who has the best caption. While the content is quite different from the regular version, this game is still a ton of fun with funny photo and caption options.

Step up your family’s meme game with What Do You Meme? Family Edition from Amazon here: https://amzn.to/3nsORKx

For ages 7+, 2 – 6 players

This game is half card game, half dodgeball. Play in a room with plenty of space and with as few breakable items as possible. Players have to score points by finding three of a kind in the deck before anyone else. But if someone plays any of the burrito cards, all bets are off and a battle begins. You can steal points from other players by hitting them with the squishy burritos. Some battles are only a few players, other battles get all players involved. This is a fun game if you want to switch things up from the regular board game!

Pick up the exciting game of Throw Throw Burrito from Amazon here: https://amzn.to/2XeQTmn

For ages 8+, 4+ players

The adult version of this game is a blast. Now they have a family edition that is just as amazing! Same rules as the original, but with 600 family and kid-friendly cards.

Pick up the Family Edition of Cards Against Humanity here: https://amzn.to/3C7ySpl

For ages 8+, 3 – 8 players

This game has a fun mix of trivia and challenge cards to get to know your family better. Players who guess the correct answers to the trivia cards and successfully complete challenges get to keep the card, and the first person to collect 15 cards wins. Trivia questions include “What is my least favorite vegetable?” or “What do I complain about the most?” Challenge cards include challenges such as impersonating a relative or teaching everyone a dance move and then picking the winner. This game is sure to create some fun family memories!

You can purchase Do You Really Know Your Family? from Amazon here: https://amzn.to/2Z0eLeB

For ages 5+, multi-player

You cannot even imagine the excitement of my children the first time they saw this game. They request to play this game more than any other, but I can’t blame them because it is pretty funny. Players spin the toilet paper roll, and whatever number it lands on is how many times you have to flush the toilet. By the way, the toilet also plays flushing sound effects. Players keep taking turns until a stream of water shoots out of the toilet and into the face of the unfortunate player. And that’s it. We just do that for hours on end, and laugh and laugh and laugh.

Pick up Toilet Trouble from Amazon here: https://amzn.to/3hvzywX

The Classics

Just as fun as the games above are the classics. Here are links to old favorites (some versions are kid-friendly for younger ages) below to add in to your Family Game Night rotation!

Clue Junior: Case of the Broken Toy

Family Charades

The Game of Life Junior

Guess Who

Monopoly Junior

Mouse Trap

Operation

Twister

